20 movies we're pumped for in 2020, from sequels (and more sequels) to new geek gold

We just concluded a truly massive year for genre films that included everything from mega-budget superhero blockbusters to small-scale horror films that are destined to become new classics. We saw landmark endings for the Infinity Saga and The Skywalker Saga, had our minds melted by the black-and-white strangeness of The Lighthouse, watched the launch of a potential new era for comic book films with Joker, and sat through... well, whatever Cats was.

Even after all that (and so much more), though, 2020 seems poised to be a huge year for genre films too, in terms of both the diversity of content and the sheer scope of some of the movies we're going to see. The year is set to be another major showcase for horror filmmaking with remakes of Candyman and The Invisible Man; the superhero genre will see some big swings thanks to Eternals, Black Widow, Birds of Prey and more; and some beloved franchises are returning thanks to things like Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Bill & Ted Face the Music. Plus, we get to close out the year with an epic return to Dune.

From Antlers to Wonder Woman 1984, here are 20 films we can't wait to see in 2020.