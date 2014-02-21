Latest Stories

Scott Wolf
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Nancy Drew trades Freddy Prinze Jr. for Scott Wolf; CBS orders Evil; Fox calls neXt
Game of Thrones concert
Tag: TV
Winter is coming to a city near you: Game of Thrones concert going back on the road
Michael Rooker
Tag: Movies
James Gunn's The Suicide Squad wants Michael Rooker to sink his teeth into King Shark
FFVII
Tag: Games
Sony State of Play reveals first look at Final Fantasy VII Remake, Predator: Hunting Grounds and more
Francavilla-FF_0.jpg

20 superheroes and the Winter Olympics sports they've got to try

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Feb 21, 2014

Sometimes, when you look at superheroes and Olympians, it's a bit hard to tell the two apart.

Like superheroes, Olympians sacrifice much of their personal life to push their bodies to peak condition. Like superheroes, Olympians represent something hopeful to aspire to. Like superheroes (for the most part), Olympians are adored in their homelands. And like superheroes, Olympians are people we really enjoy watching.

So, as another Winter Olympics begins to wind down, we couldn't help but think about crossing the two over. What if superheroes were Olympians? We're not the only ones to think of this, of course. Artist Francesco Francavilla just completed an amazing series of portraits of superheroes competing in the Winter Games, and at least a couple of his ideas for which sports heroes would choose crossed over with ours rather neatly. Great minds think alike, I guess, so before we go any further, we wanted to make sure to give him a hat tip. If you want even more awesome superhero Olympic shenanigans, head over to his Tumblr to see his full series. 

For now, though, check out the gallery below to see the sports we picked for 20 different superheroes to try, from Batman to Hawkeye to Booster Gold. And enjoy the last few days of Winter Olympic competition while you can. 

(Fantastic Four bobsled art by Francesco Francavilla)

2-21 Banner.jpg
Bruce Banner/The Hulk - CurlingYou don't want to make Dr. Banner compete in a sport where he might...
2-21 Aquaman and Mera.jpg
Aquaman and Mera - Ice DancingThey're a great looking couple, so they've got that going for them,...
2-21 Captain Marvel.jpg
2-21 Batman.jpg
Batman - Nordic CombinedThe Nordic Combined is a grueling combination of cross-country skiing and...
2-21 Hawkeye.png
Hawkeye - Snowboard CrossSnowboard cross is insane to watch. It's five men or women racing each...
2-21 Booster Gold.jpg
Booster Gold - Figure SkatingBooster Gold's a solid enough athlete that he could probably try out...
2-21 Black Widow.jpg
Black Widow - BiathlonDo you really want to mess with a super-spy with Russian heritage in an event...
2-21 Flash.jpg
The Flash - Speed SkatingYeah, this one's really obvious, and we're not the only ones to think of...
2-21 Cap and Bucky.jpg
Captain America and Bucky - Two-man BobsledThe two-man bobsled was made for heroes and sidekicks....
2-21 Wonder Woman.jpg
Wonder Woman - Ski JumpWomen's ski jump is a brand new event at this year's Olympics, so we're...
2-21 Iron Man.jpg
Iron Man - SkeletonFor one thing, Tony Stark just looks call in the Skeleton rider pose: barreling...
2-21 Batwoman.jpg
Batwoman - Ski Half-PipeKate Kane could using her amazing acrobatic skills to pull off superb...
2-21 Fantastic Four.jpg
The Fantastic Four - BoblsedThey'd have to get a specially modified boblsed to fit Thing in the...
GreenLanternHalJordan.jpg
Green Lantern (Hal Jordan) - LugeLuge can be a very dangerous sport. You slide through a track with...
2-21 Spider-Man.jpg
Spider-Man - Snowboard Half-PipeWe're betting Peter Parker would go for the sport where he's most...
2-21 Huntress.jpg
Huntress - MogulsTo ski the moguls event, you have to be athletic, aggressive, and willing to get...
2-21 Wolverine.jpg
Wolverine - Cross Country SkiingThis is a sport of toughness and endurance. You grab your skiis and...
2-21 Nightwing.jpg
Nightwing - Freestyle Skiing AerialsDick Grayson was born to do this. He was a circus acrobat, and...
2-21 Superman.jpg
Superman - Ski JumpSuperman is another one of those superheroes who could win at pretty much any...
2-21 X-Men.jpg
The X-Men - HockeyThis would be a bit more complicated if we went beyond the original X-team, but...
2-21 Hellboy.jpg
BONUS:Hellboy - Eating Nachos and Laughing When Everyone Else Falls DownMmm...nachos...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Batman
Tag: Superman
Tag: Superheroes
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Hawkeye
Tag: Winter Olympics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: