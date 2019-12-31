2019 Sheroes of the Year

Many have joked that 2019 has been so long it seems implausible Captain Marvel was only released this year. And it's true. Because once Carol Danvers crash-landed into our hearts, it was like she's always been here.

Our whole lives, women are trained to believe we must be small, be less than, be amenable, that power is a gift others give to us that we must be grateful for and use appropriately and conveniently. Never be too much, too strong, too forceful, too angry, too emotional. Be what they want us to be, what they need us to be so that we remain controllable and malleable to their whims.

Carol Danvers and Captain Marvel said, in so many words, f*** that. She learns she's the hero, she's the one with power, and that those trying to hold her back are doing so because they are threatened by that power. And once she realizes that, the power grows. She saves the day, her best girl by her side, and calmly rejects the screaming male demanding she prove herself to him, on his terms. But the terms are hers now, she knows this.

And in Avengers: Endgame, it's Captain Marvel who gets the gauntlet across the battlefield, surrounded by her fellow female heroes, so that it can be in Tony's reach. At the end of the battle, it's our core MCU heroes: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor... and Captain Marvel, taking her well-deserved place as the once and future queen of the MCU.

2019 was a strange, weird, hard year. But it delivered one perfect moment, one that still to this day gives us chills and a swollen heart:

Credit: Marvel / Disney

She has nothing to prove to you. And neither do any of us. - Courtney Enlow