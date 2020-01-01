The 5 biggest geek pop culture questions heading into 2020

They say hindsight is 2020 (be prepared to hear that a lot this coming year), but here on the first day of the new year, we have a lot of questions that we can’t totally predict the answer to. The start of the next decade will also mean the start of a whole new era of genre entertainment — one that’s no longer defined by the Skywalker Saga, Infinity Stones, or winter’s coming.

The first year of the 2020s will likely see everyone scrambling to find the next big thing as an ever-increasing number of streaming services will ensure that there’s a deluge of content vying for the crown. Also, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie comes out in 2020.

Here are five of the biggest genre questions that SYFY WIRE has for 2020. With any luck, we’ll know the answer to all these queries in 366 days (it’s a leap year, y’all).