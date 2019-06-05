21 comics to watch out for in June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will comb the new release listings for major comics publishers from Archie to Valiant and everywhere in between to bring you the comics you must look out for.

June will be absolutely packed with reading options as the summer gets underway and publishers offer everything from end-of-an-era final issues to new series launches to major events. In the end-of-an-era department, that's all led by the final issue of The Wicked + The Divine, one of the most exciting and celebrated created-owned comics of the last five years.

In terms of new series, there's plenty of that going on, too. Marvel's launching new stories starring Black Cat and the Silver Surfer, while DC's offering the kickoff of its Event Leviathan series and Frank Miller's take on Superman's origin. Plus, Valiant's new Psi-Lords series, a Rick and Morty spinoff, a new home for Usagi Yojimbo, and so much more.

Check out our 20 top picks at the comics shop in June below.

(Via Previews)