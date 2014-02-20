Latest Stories

21 toys from Toy Fair 2014 that grown-ups will love

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Feb 20, 2014

Toy Fair, the Toy Industry Association's annual fair for professionals, displays all the playable items that any kid could possibly want, and this year's show brought the latest in books, games, action figures, and arts and crafts. But we noticed that not every item is for kids only. In fact, some of them are very interesting -- and collectible -- for the geeknoscenti.

We found 21 items that may be aimed at kids, but which you would be very happy to have. In fact, a few of them are so covetable you may find yourself telling your young ones, "Stay away from my toys!"

ToyFair2014-2.jpg
This remarkable Game of Thrones statuette series from Dark Horse (which currently has Tyrion,...
ToyFair2014-16.JPG
Loot Crate is a nifty monthly service that mails you a package of geekery with a different...
ToyFair2014-9.JPG
My hands-down favorite toy at the toy fair, Fun-Fly-Stick from Unitech Toys works on the...
ToyFair2014-20.JPG
Who needs a Doctor Who Mr. Potato Head set? You do. And Hasbro are just the people to give it...
ToyFair2014-21.JPG
Marvel fans will be glad to know that Hasbro loves them, too.
ToyFair2014-27.JPG
XTIM's Bionic Bird is a remote-controlled flying bird that you can control from your iPhone. I...
ToyFair2014-24.JPG
ZomeTool is a fascinating assembly toy that allows you to build all sorts of interesting shapes...
ToyFair2014-4.JPG
This Doctor Who "Vincent and the Doctor" mug from Culturenik Classico isn't a toy, per se. But...
ToyFair2014-6.JPG
If you've ever wanted to become an archaeologist but didn't want to scramble for grant money, here'...
ToyFair2014-10.JPG
You can have this Walking Dead guitar from Peavey...
ToyFair2014-22.JPG
...Or, you can build one yourself with a Little Bits Synth Kit.
ToyFair2014-25.JPG
Who doesn't want a mermaid's tail? Soulless aquaphobes, that's who. But if you choose to use...
ToyFair2014-14.JPG
If you like the idea of skateboarding, but are too lazy to push off on one foot, the motorized...
ToyFair2014-5.JPG
Actually, You've Been Sentenced is too simple for adults. But this game was the only game at...
ToyFair2014-12.JPG
My First Lab will sell you a microscope for the person who has everything except a microscope....
ToyFair2014-15.JPG
These business card holders from Kotobukiya are solid, even a bit on the heavy side. But they...
ToyFair2014-23.JPG
Wake up to Star Trek, thanks to these retro clocks by Underground Toys.
ToyFair2014-18.JPG
Assembly Earth displayed shot glasses from each Star Trek episode, with retro-cool design. They...
ToyFair2014-17.JPG
Another set of collectibles from Assembly Earth: The Twilight Zone series. In a wonderful nod...
ToyFair2014-1.jpg
Assembly Earth also offers a few Twilight Zone items in color: Talky Tina from "Living Doll,"...
ToyFair2014-19.JPG
This combative dice game from Wiggles 3D allows you to pit the army against aliens, or pirates...
