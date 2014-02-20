21 toys from Toy Fair 2014 that grown-ups will love

Toy Fair, the Toy Industry Association's annual fair for professionals, displays all the playable items that any kid could possibly want, and this year's show brought the latest in books, games, action figures, and arts and crafts. But we noticed that not every item is for kids only. In fact, some of them are very interesting -- and collectible -- for the geeknoscenti.

We found 21 items that may be aimed at kids, but which you would be very happy to have. In fact, a few of them are so covetable you may find yourself telling your young ones, "Stay away from my toys!"