21 YA novels that pack a serious genre punch

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Mar 21, 2014

If you've already written off young adult fiction as nothing more than dystopian angst and sparkly vampires, it's time to look again.

Today marks the release of Divergent, the first film based on Veronica Roth's mega-bestselling dystopian YA trilogy that hopes to follow the Hunger Games franchise into the ranks of blockbusterdom. Box-office pundits have been talking for months about how big the film could be, but there's another side to the story of Divergent's release, and I've been seeing it for months: the people who have already written off this film, along with all of YA literature, because they're "sick of YA."

Now, I can certainly understand if stuff like Divergent isn't your cup of tea. I understand because Divergent isn't my cup of tea either. But there's a difference between being tired of or just disliking a certain kind of story and writing off an entire swath of reading material, which is why I'm so disheartened when I see dismissals of "YA" in general, rather than lack of interest surrounding one particular story or franchise. If you're willing to take a closer look, you'll find plenty of YA stories that will satisfy your craving for good sci-fi, fantasy and horror.

To celebrate that fact, I made a list of YA novels that just might be a perfect fit for adult lovers of those genres who might be skeptical about finding the kick they're looking for in the pages of something written for a young adult audience. These tales range from alien invasions to brutal psychological thrillers to high-concept sci-fi explorations to epic fantasies of the most ambitious kind. It's far from a complete list, but it is, I think, a nice sampler of what's out there that might spark some curiosity in you. So, if you're looking for an entry into a world of books you're not sure about, or if you're just looking for something to read, check out the gallery below. And if you're an adult reader who's already a fan of a YA book or series that we didn't mention here, let us known in the comments!

Special thanks to librarians and YA experts Kimberly Francisco and Kelly Jensen, of the excellent YA blog Stacked, who were patient and enthusiastic consultants in this endeavor

3-21 Books 3.jpg
Fair Coin by E.C. Myers: This 2013 Andre Norton Award (given each year by the Science Fiction and...
3-21 Books 1.jpg
The Waking Dark by Robin Wasserman: If you like horror stories about frightening happenings in...
3-21 Books 6.jpg
The 5th Wave by Rick Yancey:  For those who like invasion stories that don't hold back on the...
3-21 Books 9.jpg
The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness: When humanity settled on a new world, a virus killed...
3-21 Books 5.jpg
Daughter of Smoke & Bone by Laini Taylor: If you love fantasy, but you're tired of some of the...
3-21 Books 2.jpg
Engines of the Broken World by Jason Vanhee: No romance, no high school drama, no teen angst. ...
3-21 Books 21.jpg
Adaptation by Malinda Lo: The United States descends into chaos after birds everywhere begin to fly...
3-21 Books 7.jpg
The Obsidian Blade by Pete Hautman: The first in a sci-fi trilogy by National Book Award-winner...
3-21 Books 4.jpg
Scowler by Daniel Kraus: For those who love horror, but like a little more realism with your scares...
3-21 Books 10.jpg
Incarceron by Catherine Fisher: Incarceron is a fantasy adventure rich with worldbuilding, intrigue...
3-21 Books 8.jpg
Ashes by Ilsa J. Bick: You'd be forgiven for being burned out on zombie stories these days, but ...
3-21 Books 11.jpg
Vessel by Sarah Beth Durst: In a world where tribes of humans rely on the presence of gods to...
3-21 Books 12.jpg
Seraphina by Rachel Hartman: In this Norton-nominated fantasy debut, humans and dragons enjoy an...
3-21 Books 20.jpg
Tankborn by Karen Sandler: In a world where people known as GENs -- Genetically Engineered Non-...
3-21 Books 13.jpg
The Diviners by Libba Bray: Set in New York City in the Roaring Twenties, this Norton-nominated...
3-21 Books 15.jpg
Insignia by S.J. Kincaid: This sci-fi war tale is the story of Tom, a boy who seems unremarkable,...
3-21 Books 18.jpg
Anya's Ghost by Vera Brosgol: If comic book storytelling is where you'd rather get a start in young...
3-21 Books 17.jpg
Feed by M.T. Anderson: If cyberpunk-tinged sci-fi is a bit more your speed, try this National Book...
3-21 Books 23.jpg
Misfit by Jon Skovron: If you like demon fantasy, consider this tale of 16-year-old Jael, a half-...
3-21 Books 16.jpg
Finnikin of the Rock by Melina Marchetta: In a world ravaged by the murder of the royal family, the...
3-21 Books 19.jpg
Railsea by China Mieville: Set in a world that's quite literally a sea of rails, Mieville's Norton-...
