Werewolf_by_Night_Vol_1_11_0.jpg

22 wild and wicked werewolf comic-book covers

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Oct 3, 2014

As one of the classic denizens old-fashioned horror movies, it's hard to beat a sexy, slavering, shape-shifting werewolf. The imagery is iconic enough to cross media boundaries, as this carnal collection of comic-book covers can attest.  

With an insatiable appetite for raw meat and moonlight strolls, werewolves have haunted our Halloweens for more superstitious centuries than we can remember.  Silver bullets aside, these blood-lusting brutes are a fanged force to reckon with when the ethereal barriers between the living and the dead fall on All Hallows Eve.  From hair-pulling battles with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain America, Man-Bat and legions of crucifix-carrying priests, howling lycanthropes have graced the pulpy newsprint pages of comicdom for more than 65 years.  

So beware the lunar cycles and stay off the moors as you revel in this tail-wagging treasure of woolly werewolf covers from Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Warren, Image and more.

300px-Werewolf_by_Night_11_1.jpg
WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #11 - 1973
15822_0.jpg
CREEPY #4 - 1965
Marvel_Team-Up_Vol_1_93.jpg
MARVEL TEAM-UP #93 SPIDER-MAN AND WEREWOLF BY NIGHT - 1980
16275_0.jpg
WEREWOLVES ON THE MOON #1 - 2009
Weird-Mystery-21-00.jpg
WEIRD MYSTERY TALES #21 - 1975
crackcover_0.jpg
CRACK COMICS #51 - 1947
Captain_America_Vol_1_164.jpg
CAPTAIN AMERICA AND THE FALCON #164 - 1973
RIVEN-TPB-FC-solic-copy_0.jpg
RIVEN TPB - 2012
0_0.jpg
ADVENTURES INTO DARKNESS #9 - 1953
WEIRD MYSTERY TALES 15 cover_0.jpg
WEIRD MYSTERY TALES #15 - 1975
wolfman3ryan_0.jpg
THE ASTOUNDING WOLFMAN #3 - 2007
Page01_Beyond001.jpg
THE BEYOND #1 - 1950
marvelteam-up1972series12.jpg
MARVEL TEAM-UP #12 FEATURING SPIDER-MAN AND WEREWOLF - 1973
houseofhammer10coverbyBrianLewis_zpsd4b00bd7.jpg
THE HOUSE OF HAMMER #10 - 1977
werewolf-women-comic-book.jpg
WEREWOLF WOMEN OF THE SS #1 - 2008
Detective_Comics_505-1.jpg
DETECTIVE COMICS #505 - 1981
Screen Shot 2014-10-03 at 4.54.06 PM.png
CREATURES ON THE LOOSE #33 - 1975
house-of-mystery-231.jpg
HOUSE OF MYSTERY #231 - 1975
Anathema2Cover.jpg
ANATHEMA #2 - 2013
degrees11-4-1.jpg
TIMBER WOLF #1 - 1991
1431637-haunt_of_horror_1_0.jpg
THE HAUNT OF HORROR #1 - 1974
960077.jpg
DEAD OF NIGHT FEATURING WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 - 2009
Tag: Comics
Tag: werewolves

