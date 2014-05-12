Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
x19 (2).jpg

23 ground-shaking images from killer "Godzilla: All Art Attack!" show

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 12, 2014

Here's an earth-shuddering selection of Godzilla-inspired art from an amazing new art show in Southern California titled Godzilla: All Art Attack!  

Opening last weekend at the Creature Features gallery in Burbank, the fantastic free-for-all exhibition features an atomic storm of imaginative Godzilla interpretations in oil paintings, acrylic, watercolors, pen and ink, metal, neon and glazed pottery.   More than 60 monster-loving artists participated in this massive multimedia group art show tribute to the King of All Monsters, and is presented as the perfect primer to get you all googly-eyed for the new Godzilla movie opening on Friday.  Godzilla: All Art Attack! runs until June 1, 2014.  For more info, directions and gallery hours, click here.  

Thanks to Ryan Turek for this colossal cache of kaiju images.  

Stomp on up and dig in ...

(Via ShockTilYouDrop)

19.jpg
49.jpg
60.jpg
17_0.jpg
24.jpg
46.jpg
54.jpg
22.jpg
57.jpg
6.jpg
13_0.jpg
40.jpg
9.jpg
32.jpg
18.jpg
43.jpg
23.jpg
48.jpg
58.jpg
35.jpg
1_1.jpg
41.jpg
2_1.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Godzilla

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: