23 ground-shaking images from killer "Godzilla: All Art Attack!" show

Here's an earth-shuddering selection of Godzilla-inspired art from an amazing new art show in Southern California titled Godzilla: All Art Attack!

Opening last weekend at the Creature Features gallery in Burbank, the fantastic free-for-all exhibition features an atomic storm of imaginative Godzilla interpretations in oil paintings, acrylic, watercolors, pen and ink, metal, neon and glazed pottery. More than 60 monster-loving artists participated in this massive multimedia group art show tribute to the King of All Monsters, and is presented as the perfect primer to get you all googly-eyed for the new Godzilla movie opening on Friday. Godzilla: All Art Attack! runs until June 1, 2014. For more info, directions and gallery hours, click here.

Thanks to Ryan Turek for this colossal cache of kaiju images.

Stomp on up and dig in ...

(Via ShockTilYouDrop)