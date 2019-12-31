24 comics to look out for this January

Every month, SYFY WIRE brings you the comics we're most excited to check out in the coming weeks, and with January's lineup, we're starting 2020 with a very big bang.

If you're into superhero comics, the Big Two have plenty to offer you, including a landmark Wonder Woman issue, an Iron Man 2020 miniseries, and era-changing new creative teams on Batman and Thor. If it's new genre stories outside the superhero realm you're looking for, we've got plenty of that too, as Image launches an intriguing new post-apocalyptic saga and a new pandemic thriller, DC's Hill House drops a new horror title, and much more.

Plus, Stranger Things and Firefly add to their universes in thrilling new ways, Ghostbusters goes back to the beginning, Star Wars enters The Empire Strikes Back aftermath era, and the Thirteenth Doctor teams up with the Tenth. Oh, and if you're on the lookout for acclaimed series nearing their triumphant conclusions, get ready for the final arc of Sex Criminals.

Check out the comics we're most excited about this January below, and start updating your pull lists.