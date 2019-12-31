24 comics to look out for this January

Every month, SYFY WIRE brings you the comics we're most excited to check out in the coming weeks, and with January's lineup, we're starting 2020 with a very big bang.
If you're into superhero comics, the Big Two have plenty to offer you, including a landmark Wonder Woman issue, an Iron Man 2020 miniseries, and era-changing new creative teams on Batman and Thor. If it's new genre stories outside the superhero realm you're looking for, we've got plenty of that too, as Image launches an intriguing new post-apocalyptic saga and a new pandemic thriller, DC's Hill House drops a new horror title, and much more.
Plus, Stranger Things and Firefly add to their universes in thrilling new ways, Ghostbusters goes back to the beginning, Star Wars enters The Empire Strikes Back aftermath era, and the Thirteenth Doctor teams up with the Tenth. Oh, and if you're on the lookout for acclaimed series nearing their triumphant conclusions, get ready for the final arc of Sex Criminals.
Check out the comics we're most excited about this January below, and start updating your pull lists.
Thor #1
Last month, writer Jason Aaron ended his years-long Thor saga with the King Thor miniseries. Now, in the wake of 2019's War of the Realms and the many changes it brought for the God of Thunder, a new era of Thor begins under writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein. The war is over, but a new threat looms, and Thor's budding kingship will be threatened by the Black Winter. The new era begins January 1.
A new era for Batman
Speaking of massive creative team regime changes, DC Comics is having one of its own this month over on Batman. For 85 blockbuster issues, writer Tom King wove an epic new tale for the Dark Knight that concluded in December with "City of Bane." Now, as King heads off to tell his next chapter of the story in Batman/Catwoman, writer James Tynion IV and artist Tony S. Daniel step in for the next chapter of the Dark Knight's tale. Deathstroke's back in town, and he's got a new contract, but how does that tie into Batman picking up the pieces after his battle with Bane? We'll find out when Batman #86 arrives January 8.
Sex Criminals returns
It's been more than a year since the last issue of Sex Criminals, the Eisner-winning sci-fi comedy series from writer Matt Fraction and artist Chip Zdarsky, arrived in stores. Now, the acclaimed creative team is back for the final arc of this twisted, emotional story. Sex Criminals' final chapter begins with issue #26 on January 29.
The Thirteenth Doctor: Season Two
This January marks a major return for Doctor Who, as Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor returns to the screen for a new season of adventures on television. That's not the only place she'll get new adventures, though. The Thirteenth Doctor is also back for a new chapter in Titan's ongoing Thirteenth Doctor comic, and this time she'll be teaming up with a fan favorite Time Lord. The Thirteen/Ten crossover event from writer Jody Houser and artist Roberta Ingranata begins January 8.
Frankenstein Undone
Legendary creator Mike Mignola has already told his own chapter of the Frankenstein story with Frankstein Underground. Now, Mignola returns for a new story that covers the space between his own story and Mary Shelley's original tale. Frankenstein Undone follows the creature immediately after the death of his creator, as the creature is taken "out of Mary Shelley's novel and into the world of Hellboy." Featuring an all-star creative team including Mignola, Scott Allie, Ben Stenbeck, Brennan Wagner, and Clem Robins, Frankenstein Undone #1 arrives January 29.
Wonder Woman #750
Wonder Woman's been lagging behind Batman and Superman in terms of anniversary issues, but her time has come at last. This January the Amazonian Princess celebrates 750 issues of her solo series with nearly 100 pages of new stories from an all-star lineup of creators including Vita Ayala, Marguerite Bennett, Kami Garcia, Dean Hale, Jeff Loveness, Steve Orlando, Greg Rucka, Gail Simone, Mariko Tamaki, Elena Casagrande, Colleen Doran, Jesus Merino, Gabriel Picolo, Joelle Jones, and more. Wonder Woman #750 arrives January 22.
Star Wars enters a new era
Back in 2015, Marvel Comics launched its new ongoing Star Wars series, covering the adventures of Luke, Han, Leia and the gang after their triumph at the Battle of Yavin. Now, after four years of stories set between Episode IV and Episode V, it's time to explore another era with a new volume. Star Wars volume 2 will follow our heroes in the aftermath of The Empire Strikes Back, and will kick off under the creative team of writer Charles Soule and artist Jesus Saiz. The adventure begins again January 1.
Firefly: The Outlaw Ma Reynolds
Now that the Firefly 'verse is over at BOOM! Studios, energetic storytellers are eager to explore as many new corners of the franchise as possible, and 2020 will be no different in that regard. The year of Firefly comics kicks off with this new story about Ma Reynolds, Mal's legendary outlaw mother, and what role she has to play in a new struggle on the horizon. The Outlaw Ma Reynolds, from writer Greg Pak and artist Davide Gianfelice, arrives January 8.
Protector
It's a good time for fans of post-apocalyptic fiction in all mediums, but it seems to be an especially good time in comics. This January, Image Comics is launching a new vision of the future, set in the ruins of what we know as North America, from writers Simon Roy and Daniel M. Bensen and artists Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Artyom Trakhanov, and Jason Wordie. Described as a blend of Conan, Mad Max, and The Expanse, Protector is a story of tribes, warriors, and a new threat from the old world. Check it out when the first issue drops January 29.
Marvel's The End
We've seen versions of the Marvel Universe's future before, but never quite like this. Marvel's The End is a series of one-shots, each uniting an all-star creative team to focus on a classic character, exploring various iterations of what the "final story" might look like for Marvel's many heroes. This month we get six different one-shots in The End series. It all kicks off January 8 with Miles Morales: The End from writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Damion Scott, then continues with Venom: The End from writer Adam Warren and artist Chamba on January 15 and Doctor Strange: The End from writer Leah Williams and artist Filipe Andrade on January 22. Then on January 29, we get three issues at once: Captain America: The End from writer/artist Erik Larsen, Deadpool: The End from writer Joe Kelly and artist Mike Hawthorne, and Captain Marvel: The End from writer Kelly Thompson and artist Carmen Carnero.
Quantum and Woody return
Ever since Quantum & Woody returned to the pages of Valiant Comics, they've been a source of unpredictable superhero fun, but 2020 just might be their strangest year yet. This January brings with it a new series from writer Christopher Hastings and artist Ryan Browne, in which the title heroes must stop supervillains and mad scientists from destroying the world. The first issue drops January 29.
The Clock
If you're looking for a new genre series with a promising high-concept hook this January, then The Clock -- from writer Matt Hawkins and artist Colleen Doran -- might be what you're looking for. The series begins with a global outbreak of aggressive cancer that seems to come out of nowhere and infect millions of people over the course of a few weeks. When a cancer researcher's own family is touched by the wave of sickness, he begins to dig deeper, an uncovers a conspiracy that has him racing against the clock to prevent a global war. The first chapter of this thrilling new series arrives January 8.
George R.R. Martin's A Clash of Kings Volume 2
Game of Thrones may be over, but the world of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire is still thriving. Martin himself is still working on the sixth volume in his series, a new prequel is headed to HBO Max, and now the comic book adaptation of Martin's novel is moving forward with its next chapter. In A Clash of Kings Vol. 2, Sansa Stark is forced to deal with the wrath of Joffrey, Jon ventures further North, Bran uncovers more about the strange abilities he's developing, and much more. The first issue, from writer Landry Q. Walker and artist Mel Rubi, arrives January 29.
Ghostbusters: Year One
It's going to be a good year to be a Ghostbusters fan. Jason Reitman's upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife will explore the next chapter in the franchise decades after the original films, and now IDW Publishing is bringing us new stories from what happened after the Ghostbusters defeated Gozer in the first film. Ghostbusters: Year One follows the boys as they're interviewed by a writer who's trying to put together a book about them, so each issue will focus on a different member of the team. Issue #1, from writer Erik Burnham and artist Dan Schoening, will focus on Winston Zeddemore and the story of his first bust. It arrives January 22.
Stranger Things: Into the Fire
The wait between seasons of Netflix's Stranger Things has felt a little too long in recent years, but thanks to Dark Horse Comics we never have to be far away from that world and its characters for too long. Now, while we wait for Season 4 to hit streaming, we can dig into this new story from writer Jody Houser and artist Ryan Kelly that explores what happens when some former Hawkins Lab subjects try to track down one of their own, who just might have the power to destroy them all. Issue one of Stranger Things: Into the Fire arrives January 8.
Daphne Byrne #1
One of the great comic book joys of 2019 was the rise of Joe Hill's Hill House imprint over at DC Comics. The imprint is an exciting place for any number of storytellers to explore horror stories within the DC publishing machine without ever actually having to contend with the restrictions of DC continuity, and 2020 will be no different in that regard. Hill House will kick off the new year with Daphne Byrne, a new series from writer Laura Marks and artist Kelley Jones that will take us back to 19th century New York. Daphne is 14 years old, and her life is already full of trauma thanks to the death of her father. Now, a cult is threatening to ensnare her mother, and Daphne's hearing the voice of a strange entity inside her. To find out what happens next, pick up the first issue on January 8.
Star #1
In her acclaimed run on Captain Marvel, writer Kelly Thompson introduced Star, a new superhero created from the Reality Stone that has her own complicated ties to Dr. Minerva and the Kree. Now, Star is breaking out in her own five-issue series from Thompson and artist Javier Pina. Though she thinks she's been defeated, Star is about to find that the Reality Stone is capable of more than she knows. The first issue drops January 8.
Superman: Heroes
Near the end of 2019, the world of DC Comics was forever changed when Superman decided to reveal his secret identity to the world. Now, as 2020 dawns, an all-star group of writers and artists are joining together to explore the ramifications of that decision. Superman: Heroes unites creators Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, Greg Rucka, Jody Houser, Kevin Maguire, Steve Lieber, Mike Perkins, and more for a massive one-shot chronicling how Superman's closest friends and allies react to his choice. The issue's in stores January 29.
Iron Man 2020
More than three decades ago, Marvel Comics introduced Arno Stark, Tony Stark's cousin who would go on to be "Iron Man 2020," the Iron Man of the future. Now, the future is here, and Arno Stark's time as Iron Man will be explored anew in this six-issue miniseries from writers Dan Slott and Christos Gage and artist Pete Woods. The first issue drops January 15.