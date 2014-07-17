Latest Stories

Culber and Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery revives the emotional Trek tradition of sci-fi resurrection
stamets tilly Anthony Rapp Star Trek Discovery
Tag: TV
After that dramatic Star Trek: Discovery episode, Anthony Rapp weighs in on the big return and his future
Super Mario Bros auction copy 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Pristine Super Mario Bros. fetches $100K; Far Cry New Dawn launch trailer; new Rage 2 gameplay
Aquaman armor hero
Tag: Movies
Dune: Jason Momoa in talks for Denis Villeneuve's A-lister magnet
lornabucket.png

24, Doctor Who, and Halo: Nightfall actress joins Star Wars!

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Jul 17, 2014

You may not have heard of Christina Chong, but you've probably seen her and didn't even realize it.  Most recently, she was in that surprising reboot for 24 as Mariana. She was in a really brilliant episode of the new Twilight-Zone-style show Black Mirror called "The Waldo Moment" (highly recommended), and she was on Doctor Who playing Lorna Bucket. Do you remember Lorna? She was in A Good Man Goes to War, she apparently met the Doctor once before in the Gamma Forest, and she gave Amy that cloth with her baby's name in the language of Lorna's people. The one that translates as "River Song."

And then she dies! But not before doing an awful lot of heavy lifting for a one-shot character.

What's impressive, though, is that her film and TV career didn't really start until 2008. She's done a lot in just six years. And now she'll be adding to that by joining the cast of Star Wars. We haven't heard what part she'll be playing, but just based on what we've seen of her, we're very excited to see her on board.

We'd say she's very lucky to be part of one of the largest sci-fi franchises of all time, but, really, Star Wars is lucky to have her.

(via Comic Book Movie)

Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: halo

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek
illudium-pu-36-explosive-space-modulator.jpg
Infographic: The most powerful weapons in the sci-fi universe
Jeff Spry
Jan 14, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 16
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
StarWarsSDCC2.jpg
Missed out on Comic-Con? Watch 10 of the biggest panels right here
Matthew Jackson
Jul 13, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: halo
Tag: Doctor Who
masterchief_0.jpg
Game On Gift Guide: Power up with gifts of Halo, Walking Dead, Lord of the Rings, Adventure Time
Aaron Sagers
Dec 12, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: Matt Smith
MattSmithDoctorWho1.jpg
Look which Doctor Who star may be up for a Star Wars VII role
Nathalie Caron
Nov 21, 2013
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0