25 awesome Comic-Con exclusives we can't wait to grab in San Diego

It's Comic-Con time, and that means there are plenty of awesome new goodies to pick up.

San Diego Comic-Con has a lot of things worth checking out. You can watch your favorite celebrities talk about their work at the blockbuster Hall H panels, see what's next from your favorite comics publishers, get signed artwork from your favorite creators, pick up rare comics that you might not find anywhere else, or just enjoy all the awesome cosplay. Comic-Con also means plenty of exclusive merchandise for conventiongoers to get their hands on, and every year it seems like more and more toys, books, shirts and other, sometimes once-in-a-lifetime collectibles pop up.

But of course, you don't want to drop your hard-earned cash on just any old piece of memorabilia. No, you're looking for the cream of the crop, the stuff you'll proudly display for the rest of your life. So we've gathered more than two dozen Comic-Con International exclusives in the gallery below, from affordable comics and t-shirts to pricey replicas, from fandoms all across geekdom.

We did our best to find something for everyone, and we included pricing (when available) and booth information to help you track down what you want. Check out what we picked below, and head over to the official Comic-Con website to find out more about the many, many exclusive items being offered this year.