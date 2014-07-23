Latest Stories

25 awesome Comic-Con exclusives we can't wait to grab in San Diego

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 23, 2014

It's Comic-Con time, and that means there are plenty of awesome new goodies to pick up.

San Diego Comic-Con has a lot of things worth checking out. You can watch your favorite celebrities talk about their work at the blockbuster Hall H panels, see what's next from your favorite comics publishers, get signed artwork from your favorite creators, pick up rare comics that you might not find anywhere else, or just enjoy all the awesome cosplay. Comic-Con also means plenty of exclusive merchandise for conventiongoers to get their hands on, and every year it seems like more and more toys, books, shirts and other, sometimes once-in-a-lifetime collectibles pop up.

But of course, you don't want to drop your hard-earned cash on just any old piece of memorabilia. No, you're looking for the cream of the crop, the stuff you'll proudly display for the rest of your life. So we've gathered more than two dozen Comic-Con International exclusives in the gallery below, from affordable comics and t-shirts to pricey replicas, from fandoms all across geekdom.

We did our best to find something for everyone, and we included pricing (when available) and booth information to help you track down what you want. Check out what we picked below, and head over to the official Comic-Con website to find out more about the many, many exclusive items being offered this year.

7-23Exclusives1.jpg
Marvel-Ross signed hardcover ($30, Booth 2419): One of comics' most enduringly popular artists,...
7-23Exclusives2.jpg
Afterlife with Archie #666, Sabrina-Demonomicon Edition ($5, Booth 2842): Afterlife with Archie is...
7-23Exclusives3.jpg
Might Morphin Power Rangers Limited Edition Legacy Dragon Dagger ($150, Booth 121): For the die-...
7-23Exclusives4.jpg
Mega Man Helmet Replica ($80, Booth 215): CAPCOM knows you can't get enough Mega Man, so this year...
7-23Exclusives5.jpg
Big Hero 6 Limited Edition Baymax Figure ($30, Booth 3635): Before Big Hero 6 hits theaters this...
7-23Exclusives6.png
Supernatural Die-cast Impala "Blade Runners" variant ($15, Booth 4738): Supernatural turns 10 next...
7-23Exclusives7.jpg
Star Trek Battle Damaged USS Excelsior ($70, Booth 2607): So you've already got every version of...
7-23Exclusives8.jpg
Game of Thrones Dragons ($35 each, $90 for all three, Booth 2615): Be the Mother (or Father) of...
7-23Exclusives9.jpg
Luke Skywalker McQuarrie Concept Art Mini Bust ($85, Booth 3513): For the Star Wars completists,...
7-23Exclusives10.jpg
Penny Dreadful Tarot Cards ($50, Booth 2343): If you've become a fan of Showtime's new horror...
7-23Exclusives11.jpg
The Twilight Zone Bob Wilson Action Figure ($15, Booth 2343): You might already have plenty of...
7-23Exclusives12.jpg
Sith Touchdown Jersey ($100, Booth 2913): Black Milk Clothing has impressed plenty of fans lately...
7-23Exclusives13.jpeg
Ghostbusters Four-Pack POP! Vinyl Figures (Booth 5343): It's the 30th anniversary of one of the...
7-23Exclusives14.jpeg
Thundercats Flocked Lion-O POP! Vinyl Figure (Booth 5343): Funko's also offering some Thundercats...
7-23Exclusives15.jpg
Infinity Gauntlet Action Figure Set ($74.99, Booth 3329): Just in time for Guardians of the Galaxy...
7-23Exclusives16.jpg
Classic X-Men Psylocke Statue (Booth 2601): If you want more classic Marvel Comics figures for your...
7-23Exclusives17.jpg
Alien Egg Chamber ReAction Playset (Booth 4945): Alien fans won't want to miss this. Packaged in an...
7-23Exclusives18.jpg
Doctor Who Twelfth Doctor Costume T-shirt ($23, Booth 5537): In anticipation of the Twelfth Doctor'...
7-23Exclusives19.jpg
Winged Fairy Maleficent ($30, Booth 2343): If you were a fan of Angelina's new take on the classic ...
7-23Exclusives20.jpg
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Action Figures ($20 each, booth 2343): If you're still anxious...
7-23Exclusives21.jpg
DCU Classics Doomsday Figure ($35, 3029): The villain who killed Superman is back in this classic...
7-23Exclusives22.jpg
Classic Batman Utility Belt ($125, Booth 3029): 2014 is the year of Batman, and you can celebrate...
7-23Exclusives23.jpg
Avengers NOW! Glassware (Booth 2329): Celebrate Marvel's new female Thor and Sam Wilson's...
7-23Exclusives24.jpg
Marvel SSR Ladies T-shirt (Booth 2329): Celebrate Marvel's Agent Carter by joining Peggy's agency...
7-23Exclusives25.jpg
Rockin Romance Jem Doll ($140, Booth 3329): For a truly, truly, truly outrageous collectible, pick...
