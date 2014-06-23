Latest Stories

Batman89Lead.jpg

25 years later, 13 things that still work (+ 6 that don't) about Batman

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jun 23, 2014

On the 25th anniversary of the release of Tim Burton's Batman, we're taking a look back at this iconic film and how it helped shape superhero movies as we know them. 

Tim Burton's Batman is a landmark film for many reasons, but how well does it really hold up?

As you may have already heard if you've looked at the Internet even a little bit today, Batman just turned 25. If you're a fan of superheroes at all, it's hard to deny that after June 23, 1989, things were different. Burton's film launched the Caped Crusader into the pop-culture stratosphere, making him an even bigger icon than he already was thanks to years of comic books and TV shows. We've put a lot of mileage on the Dark Knight since then. He's starred in more films (seven, with an eighth on the way) than any other superhero, been the subject of half a dozen animated series (including one that many fans consider to be one of the greatest cartoons ever made) and produced thousands of toys, several blockbuster videogames and dozens of comic-book titles that go way beyond Batman and Detective Comics. Batman is instantly recognizable to just about everyone, and Burton's film played a big role in that.

Blastr's Don Kaye has already brilliantly explored the ways in which the film changed Hollywood, but I wanted to take more of a fan's approach, a moviegoer's approach to re-examining this landmark film on its 25th birthday. So, just a few hours ago, I rewatched Batman for the hundredth time and broke down what I consider to be the standout elements of the film, then examined which ones still work for me, and which ones don't. Overall, I found I still like the film quite a lot, despite its flaws, but when those flaws show ... boy, they really show.

Check out the gallery below to see what I picked, and see if you agree. 

Batman891.jpg
WORKS: The BatsuitSure, we can take a few digs at its practicality, but the Dark Knight trilogy...
Batman892.jpg
WORKS: The BatmobileThis Batmobile design isn't exactly practical, but when you think about it,...
Batman8914.jpg
DOESN'T WORK: The RomanceI feel kinda bad for Vicki Vale. She begins the film as a smart, ambitious...
Batman893.jpg
WORKS: Wayne ManorWayne Manor is one thing that's stayed pretty consistently good-looking...
Batman896.jpg
WORKS: Michael KeatonJack Nicholson's Joker is still fun for me, but he's easily overshadowed in my...
Batman8915.jpg
DOESN'T WORK: Joker's originBoy...where to begin with this? On the one hand, it's nice that we got...
Batman894.jpg
WORKS: Gotham CityBurton's Gotham is still my favorite Gotham, particularly the snow-covered...
Batman895.jpg
WORKS: Michael GoughMichael Caine brought his own, somewhat sassier version of Batman's faithful...
Batman8917.jpg
DOESN'T WORK: The Death of the WaynesMost of the actual death sequence, itself, is fine (those...
Batman897.jpeg
WORKS: PrinceAs a lifelong fan of the Prince of Paisley Park, I'm a bit of a cheap date here, and I...
Batman898.jpg
WORKS: Danny Elfman's main themeThere's a reason the main theme from Batman '89 was adapted to be...
Batman8916.jpg
DOESN'T WORK: The climaxI'm all for watching Batman chase The Joker up a rickety bell tower, but...
Batman899.jpg
WORKS: Crazy comic book setpiecesSay what you will about Tim Burton and his often murky...
Batman8910.jpg
WORKS: Harvey DentLong before we were all arguing about a black Human Torch, Burton and company...
Batman8919.JPG
DOESN'T WORK: Batman and gunsIn this film, Batman has machine guns on his car and machine guns and...
Batman8911.jpg
WORKS: The BatcaveHere's yet another example of Tim Burton and his design team nailing something....
Batman8912.jpg
WORKS: Batman's introductionWe could've gotten Bruce Wayne first, or we could've gotten a much...
Batman8913.jpg
WORKS: The BatsignalAs the film begins, most of the city doesn't even believe Batman exists. By the...
Batman8920_0.jpg
DOESN'T WORK: The fight scenesMichael Keaton has a lot of cool moments as Batman, but when it comes...
