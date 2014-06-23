25 years later, 13 things that still work (+ 6 that don't) about Batman

On the 25th anniversary of the release of Tim Burton's Batman, we're taking a look back at this iconic film and how it helped shape superhero movies as we know them.

Tim Burton's Batman is a landmark film for many reasons, but how well does it really hold up?

As you may have already heard if you've looked at the Internet even a little bit today, Batman just turned 25. If you're a fan of superheroes at all, it's hard to deny that after June 23, 1989, things were different. Burton's film launched the Caped Crusader into the pop-culture stratosphere, making him an even bigger icon than he already was thanks to years of comic books and TV shows. We've put a lot of mileage on the Dark Knight since then. He's starred in more films (seven, with an eighth on the way) than any other superhero, been the subject of half a dozen animated series (including one that many fans consider to be one of the greatest cartoons ever made) and produced thousands of toys, several blockbuster videogames and dozens of comic-book titles that go way beyond Batman and Detective Comics. Batman is instantly recognizable to just about everyone, and Burton's film played a big role in that.

Blastr's Don Kaye has already brilliantly explored the ways in which the film changed Hollywood, but I wanted to take more of a fan's approach, a moviegoer's approach to re-examining this landmark film on its 25th birthday. So, just a few hours ago, I rewatched Batman for the hundredth time and broke down what I consider to be the standout elements of the film, then examined which ones still work for me, and which ones don't. Overall, I found I still like the film quite a lot, despite its flaws, but when those flaws show ... boy, they really show.

Check out the gallery below to see what I picked, and see if you agree.