25 years later: 8 excellent things you probably didn't know about Bill & Ted

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure arrived and blew our minds on its way to becoming a cult classic.

Though it admittedly hasn't aged incredibly well (Although the sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, is a stone classic, and if you don't agree, I will fight you. Ahem. Sorry - Ed.), the 1989 sci-fi comedy went a long way toward inspiring a whole new generation of sci-fi fans and is still a hard rock blast in its own right.

In honor of the film’s anniversary, we’ve dug up eight little-known facts about the bodacious journey through time and space that’ll shed some new light on how Keanu’s big break came together. If nothing else, it’s a good way to pass the time while we wait on that mythical modern-day sequel.