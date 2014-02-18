Latest Stories

Game of Thrones The Bells Season 8
bill-and-ted.jpg

25 years later: 8 excellent things you probably didn't know about Bill & Ted

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Feb 18, 2014

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure arrived and blew our minds on its way to becoming a cult classic.

Though it admittedly hasn't aged incredibly well (Although the sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, is a stone classic, and if you don't agree, I will fight you. Ahem. Sorry - Ed.), the 1989 sci-fi comedy went a long way toward inspiring a whole new generation of sci-fi fans and is still a hard rock blast in its own right.

In honor of the film’s anniversary, we’ve dug up eight little-known facts about the bodacious journey through time and space that’ll shed some new light on how Keanu’s big break came together. If nothing else, it’s a good way to pass the time while we wait on that mythical modern-day sequel

Bill-and-Ted-Lincoln.jpg
Bill & Ted was one of four times Genghis Khan and Abraham Lincoln appeared togetherSure, the...
endingchangedbillandted.jpg
The ending changed during development. Like, a lot.It’s a long shot for any movie to become a cult...
giveawayphoneboothbillandted.jpg
Nintendo Power magazine gave away the phone boothEver wonder what happened to the phone booth time...
keanuwantedto bebill.jpg
Keanu Reeves was totally bummed because he wanted to play BillConsidering the fact that both...
pauly-shore.jpg
Instead of Keanu, Pauly Shore could’ve played TedKeanu played the boneheaded Ted perfectly, but...
phoneboothbillandted.jpg
Instead of a phone booth, the time machine was supposed to be a vanIn the first draft of the script...
redubaudiobillandted.png
They had to redub part of the audio because the release was delayed so longThe original financiers...
rufusbillandted.jpg
Rufus was originally a 28-year-old high school studentThe time-traveling van concept came into play...
