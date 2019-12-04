26 comics to look out for this December

Every month, SYFY WIRE likes to let you know which new comics to look out for as you head to your local shop, and this December is a big one in terms of new stories, epic conclusions, and big connecting events.

As we come to the end of the year, the Big Two publishers are looking ahead to what's in store for their respective universes in 2020 while also wrapping up some big 2019 storytelling. At Marvel, that takes the form of things like Incoming and the much-anticipated conclusion of Jason Aaron's Thor run, while over at DC they're wrapping up Year of the Villain, closing the book on a major Batman chapter, and finally dropping the final issue of Doomsday Clock.

If you're looking for stories outside the realms of Marvel and DC, there's plenty to enjoy there too. This month will give us a massive crossover between the Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, launch James Bond into a new comic book era, and deliver an all-new clash between the Aliens and the Predators, but it doesn't stop there. We've also got plenty of amazing new original stories from top creators, including the near-future adventure 20XX, the next chapter of The Old Guard, a monster hunting romp starring the Duke of Wellington, and an all-new Klaus special just in time for Christmas.

Check out our top picks for the month in comics below, and start updating your pull lists.