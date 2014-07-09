27 genre stars and shows that deserve Emmy nominations this year

It's Emmy season, and that means we're thinking about which genre shows we'd like to see take home trophies this year.

If you're like us, and you spend much of your TV time with sci-fi, fantasy and horror series, the Emmys can be a bit of a downer. Sure, Game of Thrones will rack up some nominations, and the cast of American Horror Story will get some love, but in a landscape filled with acclaimed dramas like Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Homeland and the like, genre TV often gets pushed to the back. That might be fine in the grand scheme of things, particularly if you're also a fan of things like Mad Men, but for those of us obsessed with genre stories, it's sometimes frustrating.

The Primetime Emmy Awards nominees will be announced tomorrow morning, and while we fully expect some genre shows to make the cut, we know many will be left out in the cold. So, to give genre TV some extra love before the nominations hit the 'net, we made a list of sci-fi, fantasy and horror (supernatural horror only this time, though) stars and series that we think deserve Emmy nominations. Keep in mind, it's just a wishlist, not a series of predictions, but it's also an excuse to talk about some of the most outstanding work being done in genre TV right now.

Check out our picks in the gallery below, and then let us know what your picks are.