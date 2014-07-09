Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
orphan-black-5321f17ae75b5-1200x675.jpg

27 genre stars and shows that deserve Emmy nominations this year

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 9, 2014

It's Emmy season, and that means we're thinking about which genre shows we'd like to see take home trophies this year.

If you're like us, and you spend much of your TV time with sci-fi, fantasy and horror series, the Emmys can be a bit of a downer. Sure, Game of Thrones will rack up some nominations, and the cast of American Horror Story will get some love, but in a landscape filled with acclaimed dramas like Mad MenBreaking BadHomeland and the like, genre TV often gets pushed to the back. That might be fine in the grand scheme of things, particularly if you're also a fan of things like Mad Men, but for those of us obsessed with genre stories, it's sometimes frustrating.

The Primetime Emmy Awards nominees will be announced tomorrow morning, and while we fully expect some genre shows to make the cut, we know many will be left out in the cold. So, to give genre TV some extra love before the nominations hit the 'net, we made a list of sci-fi, fantasy and horror (supernatural horror only this time, though) stars and series that we think deserve Emmy nominations. Keep in mind, it's just a wishlist, not a series of predictions, but it's also an excuse to talk about some of the most outstanding work being done in genre TV right now.

Check out our picks in the gallery below, and then let us know what your picks are.

7-9Emmys4.jpg
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black - This is easily the most obvious name on the list. Last year,...
7-9Emmys1.jpg
Game of Thrones: HBO's epic fantasy series has gotten some measure of recognition from the Emmys...
7-9Emmys12.jpg
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven: Lange's work on the first season of American Horror...
7-9Emmys21.PNG
Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead: Perhaps no other character went through as much as Carol did...
7-9Emmys2.jpg
Orphan Black: We probably won't see this BBC America series on the list of Outstanding Drama Series...
7-9Emmys3.jpg
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones: Dinklage already has one Emmy win for his portrayal of Tyrion...
7-9Emmys5.jpg
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead: Reedus' portrayal of Daryl Dixon on AMC's hit zombie series has...
7-9Emmys7.jpg
American Horror Story: Coven: The third season of Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series seems destined...
7-9Emmys8.jpg
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones: Game of Thrones has snagged plenty of Emmy nominations over the...
7-9Emmys13.jpg
Archer: Don't expect to see Archer on the list of Outstanding Comedy Series nominees, but it's hard...
7-9Emmys10.jpg
Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Coven: Coven is likely to snag more than one nomination in the...
7-9Emmys6.jpg
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead: Gurira's Michonne got plenty of new nuance this year, from her...
7-9Emmys9.jpg
Charles Dance, Game of Thrones: As Tywin Lannister, Charles Dance has stolen scene after scene with...
7-9Emmys16.jpg
Danny Pudi, Community: Community isn't a genre show in the strictest sense, we know, but thanks in...
7-9Emmys11.jpg
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Coven: Paulson received an Emmy nomination last year for her...
7-9Emmys27.jpg
Sleepy Hollow: Many people wrote off this Fox fantasy series as a bad idea from the beginning. A...
7-9Emmys17.jpg
Jordan Gavaris, Orphan Black: With the well-deserved, almost unending praise Tatiana Maslany's...
7-9Emmys14.png
Eva Green, Penny Dreadful: When her casting in Penny Dreadful was announced, Eva Green fans...
7-9Emmys15.jpg
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones: In season four of Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams had to take...
7-9Emmys18.jpg
Meaghan Rath, Being Human: Being Human hasn't ever gotten much attention from the Emmys, and its...
7-9Emmys22.jpg
Tom Mison, Sleepy Hollow: Sleepy Hollow kept us hooked with its crazy mythology and twisty plot,...
7-9Emmys26.jpg
Arrow: Arrow will not get an Outstanding Drama Series nomination, and that's not surprising in a...
7-9Emmys19.jpg
Frances Conroy, American Horror Story: Coven: Though she's probably less likely to earn a...
7-9Emmys20.jpg
Erik Knudsen, Continuum: Knudsen has always been compelling as the prodigy Alec Sadler, but in the...
7-9Emmys23.jpg
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow: She's certainly not the flashiest character on the show, but Rickards...
7-9Emmys25.jpg
Nicole Beharie, Sleepy Hollow: Beharie could've easily been overshadowed from day one by Tom Mison'...
7-9Emmys24.jpg
Amber Nash, Archer: You won't see her name on the list of acting nominees (short of a miracle), but...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Orphan Black
Tag: Sleepy Hollow
Tag: American Horror Story: Coven

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: