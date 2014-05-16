Latest Stories

28 arthouse sci-fi films that will make you smarter (and cooler)

There's a lot more to "science-fiction cinema" than just Star Wars, Star Trek and the MCU. And "arthouse cinema" doesn't just mean black and white movies in which people sit around and spew witty existential dialogue before bursting into random song.

Perhaps the most successful cinematic fusion of "sci-fi" and "arthouse" is Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), a film that dared to ask questions about the Dawn of Man, where we're going as a species and who's really calling the shots when it comes to our evolution. It spawned thousands of thesis essays whilst also keeping stoners happy with a trippy third act sound and light show courtesy of effects wizard Douglas Trumbull.

Now in theaters, Jonathan Glazer's quietly frightening Under the Skin, starring Scarlett Johansson as an alien prowling the streets of Scotland, has us looking back on 28 of the most essential arthouse sci-fi films. They'll make you think, and people will think you're cool for watching 'em.

2046_0.jpg
2046 (2004)Wong Kar-wai's moody, dreamy sci-fi romance is actually something of an unofficial...
alphaville_0.jpg
Alphaville (1965)Jean-Luc Godard's super-cool genre-bending yarn takes a hardboiled black-and-white...
altered-states_0.jpg
Altered States (1980)2001: A Space Odyssey may be "The Ultimate Trip," but Ken Russell's...
beyond-the-black-rainbow_0.jpg
Beyond the Black Rainbow (2010) How's this for Art Therapy? Writer-director...
brazil_0.jpg
Brazil (1985)Terry Gilliam directed two truly great films, and this is the one that isn't Twelve...
city-of-lost-children_0.jpg
The City of Lost Children (1995)The second feature film by Marc Caro and Jean-Pierre Jeunet (...
clockwork-orange_0.jpg
A Clockwork Orange (1971)Stanley Kubrick's highly influential and even more controversial...
cloud-atlas_0.jpg
Cloud Atlas (2012)This highly ambitious, woefully underrated adaptation of David Mitchell's...
code-46_0.jpg
Code 46 (2003)Michael Winterbottom's low-budget sci-fi love story is set in another dystopian...
dante-01_0.jpg
Dante 01 (2008)Marc Caro, who collaborated with Jean-Pierre Jeunet on Delicatessen and The City of...
donnie-darko_0.jpg
Donnie Darko (2001)Richard Kelly mixes the concept of wormholes, time travel and general suburban...
existenz_0.jpg
eXistenZ (1999) One of David Cronenberg's more 'fun' outings (albeit one still chock full of gooey...
gattaca_0.jpg
Gattaca (1997)Writer-director Andrew Niccol presents a biopunk future in which "high-potential"...
handmaids-tale_0.jpg
The Handmaid's Tale (1990)The late, great Natasha Richardson stars in this adaptation of Margaret...
its-all-about-love_0.jpg
It's All About Love (2003)It qualifies as apocalyptic sci-fi, but writer-director Thomas Vinterberg...
la-jetee_0.jpg
La Jetee (1962)Chris Marker's 28-minute featurette tells the tale of a prisoner (Davos Hanich) who'...
liquid-sky_0.jpg
Liquid Sky (1983)One of the greatest and most peculiar experiments to come out of the NYC indie...
man-who-fell-to-earth_0.jpg
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)Nicolas Roeg's discomforting sci-fi parable has David Bowie in his...
naked-lunch_0.jpg
Naked Lunch (1991)If you're going to dare even attempt to adapt William Burroughs' acclaimed but...
new-rose-hotel_0.jpg
New Rose Hotel (1998)Abel Ferrara's intimate, somewhat experimental adaptation of William Gibson's...
primer-thinkfilm_0.jpg
Primer (2004)Shane Carruth made his feature debut with this potentially confusing yet always...
scanner-darkly_0.jpg
A Scanner Darkly (2006)Richard Linklater's adaptation of Philip K. Dick's powerful 1977 "Don't Do...
solaris-1972_0.jpg
Solaris (1972)Andrei Tarkovsky's adaptation of Stanislaw Lem's 1961 novel follows troubled...
solaris-2002_0.jpg
Solaris (2002)Steven Soderbergh's take on Stanislaw Lem's novel couldn't be further from Andrei...
stalker_0.jpg
Stalker (1979)Andrei Tarkovsky further explores the themes of loss and desire he mulled over in...
tetsuo-the-iron-man_0.jpg
Tetsuo, the Iron Man (1989)Shinya Tsukamoto's third film turned him into an international cult...
upstream-color_0.jpg
Upstream Color (2013)Shane Carruth took nine years to follow up his mind-boggling Primer but the...
world-on-a-wire_0.jpg
World on a Wire (1973)Rainer Werner Fassbinder's adaptation of Daniel F. Galouye's 1963 novel...
