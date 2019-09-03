28 Comics to watch for this September

Every month, SYFY WIRE lets you know about the most exciting new comics to look for at your local shop, and this September we've got 28 titles ranging from new series to thrilling conclusions to a reboot of a beloved franchise.
If superheroes are your thing, we've got plenty of those as always, including two new Harley Quinn stories, J.J. and Henry Abrams' take on Spider-Man, Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic's King Thor, and a brand-new New Mutants story from a pair of legends. If you're after something out of the superhero realm, we've got that covered too with books like Something is Killing the Children and four new Star Wars: Age of Resistance stories. Plus, Vampirella and Red Sonja launch a new crossover, Battlepug launches a new series, Year of the Villain continues, and The Wicked + The Divine delivers its series finale.
Check out the comics you should look for in September below.
Spider-Man #1
One of the great joys of being a Spider-Man fan is there are always plenty of reading options on the stands, but this month is a particularly big one for the webslinger. Spider-Man #1 marks the beginning of a five-part story that's also the Marvel Comics debut of writer/director J.J. Abrams and his co-writer and son Henry. The father-son duo have teamed up with acclaimed artist Sara Pichelli (co-creator of Miles Morales) for a new story that pits Peter Parker against Cadaverous, who's already been hyped up as one of the scariest Spidey villains ever. Spider-Man #1 arrives September 18.
Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1
After joining DC Comics and achieving success with Superman and Event Leviathan, superstar writer Brian Michael Bendis is now turning his talents to another major DC property: The Legion of Super-Heroes. His run with the team of future superheroes begins here, with a two-part story spanning 1,000 years intended to tie all of the various DC Comics futures together in the lead-up to the new Legion series proper. Featuring art by Jim Lee, Andre Lima Araujo, Dustin Nguyen, and Andrea Sorrentino, Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1 arrives September 4.
Pretty Deadly: The Rat #1
Pretty Deadly was one of the most exciting creator-owned debuts of 2013, and quickly developed a loyal and passionate following before going on hiatus. Now, the acclaimed series from writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and artist Emma Rios is back with a new story set in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Pretty Deadly: The Rat #1 arrives September 4.
Vampirella/Red Sonja #1
Vampirella and Red Sonja have met in comics before (they're embroiled in a crossover with Archie's Betty and Veronica right now), but this debut issue marks the first time the Daughter of Drakulon and everyone's favorite She-Devil have gotten an ongoing series together. From writer Jordie Bellaire (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and artist Drew Moss (Star Wars), Vampirella/Red Sonja #1 begins a new epic saga on September 4.
Bloodshot #1
Next year, Valiant Comics hero Bloodshot will kick off that publisher's planned cinematic universe with his own film, starring Vin Diesel in the title role. To gear up for that, Valiant is launching an all-new ongoing series this month from the superstar team of writer Tim Seeley and artist Brett Booth. The new ongoing promises to ponder the question of what Bloodshot, the eternal soldier, will do when he has the chance to pick his own battles, and it seems like a very intriguing place to start for new readers. Bloodshot #1 arrives September 25.
King Thor #1
Nearly seven years ago, writer Jason Aaron and artist Esad Ribic kicked off Thor: God of Thunder, an epic new take on the Marvel hero that gave us three different eras of Thor, including a peek at his far future as King Thor of Asgard. Now, after Aaron has done everything from give Mjolnir to Jane Foster to start and end the War of the Realms, he and Ribic are re-uniting for the thrilling conclusion. In this four-issue miniseries, Aaron and Ribic will show us King Thor at the end of his life, as he faces the return of the All-Black the Necrosword in the hands of his brother Loki, and we can't wait to see the showdown. King Thor #1 arrives September 11.
Two new Harley Quinn stories
Next year, Harley Quinn will return to the big screen in Birds of Prey, but before she does DC Comics is taking her on two new adventures that will show us new sides of the character. First up there's Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, a new miniseries set after the events of Heroes In Crisis from writer Jody Houser and artist Adriana Melo, which promises to take Harley and Ivy on a journey through the DC Universe that could change their friendship forever. That series arrives September 4, and will be followed on September 25 by Harleen #1, a new series from writer and artist Stjepan Sejic that revisits Harley Quinn's origins and the beginnings of her dark relationship with The Joker. It's a big month for Harley Quinn fans.
Everything #1
Everything is a dazzling new department store that seems to have...well, everything. After the store opens in a small town, though, strange things begin to happening, including everything from random fires to weird psychic phenomena, and a few people start to suspect that Everything and its manager might just be responsible. If retail dystopias are what you're craving, this new series from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist I.N.J. Culbard just might satisfy. Everything #1 arrives September 4.
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #1
At the end of August, the much-anticipated series Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrived on Netflix to massive critical acclaim, transporting fans everywhere back to the magical land of Thra. If you've already binged the new series and want more, you're in luck. Later this month BOOM! Studios will drop the official prequel to the Netflix series, itself a prequel to the original Dark Crystal film. The new Age of Resistance story, from writer Nicole Andelfinger and artist Matias Balsa, arrives September 25.
G.I. Joe #1
For years now, IDW Publishing has continued to expand the G.I. Joe universe with new comic book stories. This month, they offer a brand-new series that relaunches the story, providing a perfect jumping-on point for new readers. In G.I. Joe, from writer Paul Allor and artist Chris Evenhuis, Cobra reigns supreme across the globe, and the only thing standing in its way is the new recruits of the G.I. Joe program. They're all ordinary people, but as they rise up out of the Cobra-occupied territories, they just might find they can make a difference. G.I. Joe #1 arrives September 18.
Trees: Three Fates #1
It's been three years since Trees, the acclaimed sci-fi comic from writer Warren Ellis and artist Jason Howard, published its second volume, Two Forests. Now, the ambitious series returns for a third go 'round with Three Fates. It all begins with a dead body beneath a tree in a small Russian village, and how it ends might change everything. Trees returns September 11.
New Marvel first issues
Marvel Comics is always kicking off new series as jumping-on points for readers, and September is no different. This month brings the kickoff of several new stories, including the all-new ongoing series Strikeforce (arriving September 25) from writer Tini Howard and artist German Peralta, which promises to show us the "underside of the Marvel universe" through the adventures of the title team. Then there's Crazy #1 (arriving September 25), which brings together a superstar team of writers and artist to resurrect the demented Obnoxio The Clown for a trip through the Marvel Universe. If superspies are more your speed, pick up The Web of Black Widow #1 (arriving September 4), a story of Natasha Romanoff's first year from writer Jody Houser and artist Stephen Mooney, or Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda (arriving September 18) from writer Jim Zub and artist Lan Medina. And if you want to revist some classic Spidey creators, check out Amazing Spider-Man: Going Big (September 4), which features an all-new story from writer/artist Erik Larsen and a new story from writer Gerry Conway and artist Mark Bagley.
New DC First Issues
DC Comics is also bringing plenty of first issues to you in September, from new solo series to event spinoffs. In Flash Forward (available September 18), writer Scott Lobdell and artist Brett Booth show us Wally West's race for redemption after the events of Heroes In Crisis. In Gotham City Monsters (arriving September 11), Frankenstein is on his own brand of quest to right past wrongs, and he's asking everyone from Killer Croc to Orca for help in a new series from writer Steve Orlando and artist Amancay Nahuelpan. In Inferior Five #1 (September 18), writers and artists Keith Giffen and Jeff Lemire explore what happens when five misfit kids try to unravel strange events in the wake of Invasion. And in DCeased: A Good Day to Die #1 (arriving September 4), writer Tom Taylor and artists Darick Robertson and Laura Braga prove there's much more to the DCeased story than one series could contain.
Battlepug #1
It's been three years since Mike Norton and Allen Passalaqua's Eisner Award-winning webcomic Battlepug ended its initial run, and now the fan-favorite series is making its way to the page for an all-new story from Image Comics. It's been years since The Warrior and Battlepug rode off into the sunset, but now there's a new threat, and that means a new adventure. Battlepug #1 arrives September 4.
Transformers Galaxies #1
The Transformers universe has become a constantly expanding place at IDW Publishing, and just when you think it can't get more expansive, a new story arrives. That's the case with Transformers Galaxies, a new series from writer Tyler Bleszinski and artist Livio Ramondelli that explores what happened to The Constructicons, a group of bots that were erased from Cyberton history after helping to rebuild the planet. Transformers Galaxies arrives September 25.
Something is Killing the Children #1
If you're after something creepy this month, check out this new limited series from writer James Tynion IV and artist Werther Dell'edera. In Archer's Peak, children are going missing, and the ones that manage to return alive have stories of horrific creatures that seem impossible to believe. Their only hope is monster hunter Erica Slaughter, who believes the children's stories and might be the only person who can do something about it. Something is Killing the Children #1 arrives September 4.
New Mutants: War Children #1
If you love the classic New Mutants stories, you won't want to miss this tale from the team's past that reunites the legendary team of writer Chris Claremont and artist Bill Sienkiewicz for another unforgettable adventure. This story features the classic lineup of Magik, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot, Cypher, Mirage, and Karma, as they team up to save Warlock after something sends him into a spiral. New Mutants: War Children #1 arrives September 25.
More Star Wars: Age of Resistance stories
With just a few months to go until the release of The Rise of Skywalker, Marvel's Star Wars: Age of Resistance series of one-shots continues with four more issues devoted to key characters in the sequel trilogy. It all begins September 11 with what's perhaps the most anticipate Age of Resistance one-shot, Supreme Leader Snoke from writer Tom Taylor and artist Leonard Kirk. Things continue September 18 with one-shots starring Rey and Rose Tico, both by Taylor and artist Ramon Rosanas, then the month wraps up with a Kylo Ren one-shot by Taylor and Kirk on September 25.
Year of the Villain continues
DC Comics' Year of the Villain event is still in full-swing, and that means we got two more tie-in one-shots this month. In Riddler: Year of the Villain #1 (arriving September 11), writer Mark Russell and artist Scott Godlewski explore what happened to one of the supervillains who didn't get a big gift from Lex Luthor during the event: The Riddler, who's determined to find out why he was overlooked. Then there's Lex Luthor: Year of the Villain #1 (arriving September 18), in which writer Tom Taylor and artist Bryan Hitch explore what happens when the man who kicked off the events sets off to visit his counterparts throughout the Multiverse.
The Wicked + The Divine #45
At long last, after a couple of false starts with the release date, it's here. The series finale of The Wicked + The Divine, the acclaimed series from writer Kieron Gillen and artist Jamie McKelvie, arrives on September 4. If you've been keeping up with the single issues, you'll know that this issue is basically an epilogue to the main story, but it's still a momentous occasion, and a farewell to one of the best comics of the decade.