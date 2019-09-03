28 Comics to watch for this September

Every month, SYFY WIRE lets you know about the most exciting new comics to look for at your local shop, and this September we've got 28 titles ranging from new series to thrilling conclusions to a reboot of a beloved franchise.

If superheroes are your thing, we've got plenty of those as always, including two new Harley Quinn stories, J.J. and Henry Abrams' take on Spider-Man, Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic's King Thor, and a brand-new New Mutants story from a pair of legends. If you're after something out of the superhero realm, we've got that covered too with books like Something is Killing the Children and four new Star Wars: Age of Resistance stories. Plus, Vampirella and Red Sonja launch a new crossover, Battlepug launches a new series, Year of the Villain continues, and The Wicked + The Divine delivers its series finale.

Check out the comics you should look for in September below.