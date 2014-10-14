29 outrageously cool tattoos from New York Comic Con

Contributed by
Oct 14, 2014
We love cosplay at Blastr, but when it comes to fan devotion, nothing beats a tattoo. While cosplayers spend untold hours and countless dollars on transforming themselves into their favorite characters, tattooed fans etch those likenesses onto their skin. That's some serious dedication.
Here's a look at some of the tattoos that fans carry with them every day. Some of the fandoms may be obvious, but others may be a little more obscure. See if you can guess them all.
And while you're at it, show them to your tattoo artist for inspiration.
Make Your Inbox Important
Sign in to comment:
Sign out: