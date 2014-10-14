Latest Stories

29 outrageously cool tattoos from New York Comic Con

Carol Pinchefsky
Oct 14, 2014

We love cosplay at Blastr, but when it comes to fan devotion, nothing beats a tattoo. While cosplayers spend untold hours and countless dollars on transforming themselves into their favorite characters, tattooed fans etch those likenesses onto their skin. That's some serious dedication.

Here's a look at some of the tattoos that fans carry with them every day. Some of the fandoms may be obvious, but others may be a little more obscure. See if you can guess them all.

And while you're at it, show them to your tattoo artist for inspiration.

NYCC2014Tattoos-11.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-08.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-22.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-01.JPG
NYCC2014Tattoos-02.JPG
NYCC2014Tattoos-09.JPG
NYCC2014Tattoos-27.JPG
NYCC2014Tattoos-05.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-07.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-10.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-12.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-13.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-14.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-19.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-16.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-17.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-29.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-18.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-20.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-32.JPG
NYCC2014Tattoos-21.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-15.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-24.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-25.JPG
NYCC2014Tattoos-28.JPG
NYCC2014Tattoos-30.JPG
NYCC2014Tattoos-03.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-23.jpg
NYCC2014Tattoos-31.jpg
Tag: New York Comic Con
Tag: tattoos

