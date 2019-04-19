3 realistic predictions for Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published just after the Season 2 finale, showrunner Alex Kurtzman said this: "There will be canonical references to everything that has happened in the various shows; we're not erasing that. But we're so far past that point that all of that is a very distant memory... We're now completely free of canon, and we have a whole new universe to explore."

Kurtzman also made references to the idea that the crew of Discovery now only has "each other" to rely upon. This could mean that in this future, the United Federation of Planets doesn't exist. It could also mean that human beings — or, at least, what we think of as human beings — may not be around anymore. In the classic episode "Arena," an all-powerful race of beings called the Metrons mentioned that they might decide to contact the Federation in roughly 1,000 years time. Presumably, that meant a really advanced alien intelligence wouldn't bother with Starfleet or the Federation until humans had changed their ways.

With this, along with the "blank slate" comments from Martin-Green, it seems like anything is possible. And, if Starfleet and the Federation don't exist, then Discovery will suddenly become the scrappiest, boldest entry in the Star Trek franchise, ever.