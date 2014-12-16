For $30,000 you can turn your regular DeLorean into a legit Back to the Future replica

Admittedly, there aren’t a ton of DeLoreans left in existence — but if you have one — you obviously want it to look like the time machine from Back to the Future. Right?

The folks at Bob’s Prop Shop are banking on it, and are now selling a $29,999 full-scale prop kit to convert a regular ol’ DeLorean into an insanely epic replica of the time-traveling DeLorean featured in the classic 1980s Back to the Future sci-fi trilogy. You just have to provide the DeLorean.

Is it expensive? Oh, yeah. Admittedly, probably (way) too expensive, but the package does come loaded with all kinds of stuff. Seriously, it’s a heavy price to get through the door, but it sounds like this thing will do everything except, you know, actually time-travel. Which, for $30,000, is a feature we would’ve liked to see on the list.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s included:

The Exterior features the aluminum rear vents with all the hoses and parts that should be there. The side pontoons are decorated with all the capacitors, grids, pipes and things similar to our photos. The flux bands that surround the car are mounted on rubber brackets and thick wire bundles are added along the sides of the car and mounted to the "flux boxes" which are mounted to the fenders, roof and rear. The rear window is removed and replaces with a sealed aluminum rear bulkhead. The rear will feature the infamous "Mr. Fusion", (Plutonium Chamber available for an extra fee). The interior will feature all the famous electronics seen in our photos and videos including the Flux Capacitor, Plutonium Gauges, Spectrum Analyzer, Time Drive Switch, Digital Speedometer and much more. Thick wire bundles are added along with many other high voltage parts on the dash, etc. *Fog Machine is optional as is extra battery/charging system.

Check out a video breakdown of two finished cars below and let us know what you think:

(Via Geekologie)