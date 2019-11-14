Latest Stories

Riverdale via Warner Bros official site 2019
Tag: Fangrrls
The star signs of Riverdale
Narwhal the Unicorn Puppy
Tag: Science
Meet Narwhal, the 10-week-old puppy with a tail growing between his eyes
Frozen II characters
Tag: Movies
Frozen II: Critics warm up to sequel as gorgeous, fun, somewhat safe adventure
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Tag: TV
Courage the Cowardly Dog's creator reflects on his favorite episodes and scaring children
3022 (Space body)
More info i
Credit: 3022
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Exclusive: That empty spaceship isn't empty in clip from sci-fi thriller '3022'

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Nov 14, 2019

Traveling in space seems like a highly unsavory job, but when something goes wrong, it gets even worse. You don't want to have any "oh no" moments out there in the black, and unfortunately that's exactly what happens to the leads of the new space thriller, 3022

Starring Kate Walsh, Omar Epps, Miranda Cosgrove, and Angus Macfadyen, the movie finds a group of astronauts who wake up to find Earth is...kind of gone. An extinction-level event has had it's way, and they have to figure things out from there. It does not sound ideal. 

Today we have an exclusive clip from the upcoming film, which features Omar Epps making an unplesant discovery while investigating a seemingly-abandoned ship drifting nearby. This being sci-fi horror, yeah, we'd have to guess that trip doesn't go so well.

Check out the clip below:

That's not unsettling at all, at all. We're perfectly fine. We take comfort in the notion that the situation will only get worse from here. Writer Ryan Bianco and John Suits wouldn't be that mean to Omar Epps in space, would they? 

For more on the unfortunate adventures and discoveries of these astronauts, check out 3022 when it comes to theaters and digital release on November 22. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: 3022
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: video
Tag: Horror

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: