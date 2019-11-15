34 thoughts we had while watching the 1986 Babes in Toyland

Imagine, if you will, a made-for-TV holiday movie retelling of an obscure 1960s Annette Funicello star vehicle based on a 1903 operetta whose popularity spawned several tours and Broadway revivals, making it the Wicked of its age.

Now, imagine if this made-for-TV holiday movie starred Keanu Reeves.

Ding-dang, have I got good news for you, reader. Such a wonder of holiday magic exists.

How does one begin to describe the many weird layers of this yuletide tale? I mean, it’s Keanuvember, so obviously I namedropped him first. But I didn’t mention the part where he sings an ode to Cincinnati and his enthusiasm for the scrappy Ohio city results in a car accident and Drew freakin’ Barrymore sustaining a traumatic brain injury. Do I go on to talk about the plethora of feathers in bad guy Richard Mulligan’s costume and how weird it is that he went from having an evil bird as a sidekick to starring in a show called Empty Nest? Eileen Brennan as a neglectful mother? Pat Morita commanding an army of toy soldiers? At what point does this entire thing start to sound painfully made up? Walk with me now through the incredible world that is 1986’s Babes in Toyland.