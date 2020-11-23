35 thoughts we had while watching the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

We all know the lore of The Star Wars Holiday Special — officially airing only a single time in its long history, being the birthplace of Boba Fett's character, and of course, Bea Arthur canonically owning the Mos Eisley cantina. It's a wonderful, wonderful mess. So when news broke that LEGO was going to do its own Star Wars Holiday Special, we were all, uh, pretty excited. Needless to say, I had it cued up as soon as it came out on November 17, and I went on a journey.

1. I can't believe this is actually happening.

2. Why isn't Chewie narrating this, as per tradition?

3. OH BUT FINN JEDI TRAINING I LOVE THAT A WHOLE LOT

4. Boo! Let Finn have his lightsaber

5. Someone buy me Poe's holiday sweater, thanks.

6. Me, forcing my friends to go to karaoke in the Olden Times:

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

7. I ... might be Poe.

8. HELL YEAH YOU CAN BECOME A JEDI, FINN.

9. Wow, Rey's just gonna interrupt Finn during his goodbye?

10. John Williams' score can make literally anything seem more prestigious than it is. I'm watching a LEGO Rey in a LEGO Star Wars movies and I'm still like, ooooh goosebumps.

11. I'm going to start flailing like these LEGOs flail, it's so much more emotive.

12. OK, this made me laugh so hard I had to pause the movie.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

13. I could listen to Obi Wan Kenobi say "Hello there," a million times, tbh.

14. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ...

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

15. "Death Star Two feels kind of ... derivative."

16. LOL, why is this still so menacing in a LEGO movie.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

17. I see they've, uh, softened Itchy's look.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Credit: Smith-Hemion Productions

18. Time travel makes me unreasonably anxious.

19. Ergo, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is making me anxious.

20. A;lksdjfa;kndfas The Mandalorian music, I'm dying.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

21. The increasing absurdity of this time travel crystal thing just needing to spin to open up a hole is incredible.

22. The extended bit of Hux not being able to get through a line because of Kylo Ren's abs is, I'm sure, very relatable for some of us here at FANGRRLS.

23. Aww our sun-kissed baby boy is still so cute. Even in LEGO form.

24. "Meanwhile, on the Millennium Falcon, hungry and bored Chewbacca's family was." Biiiiiiiiiig 2020 mood.

25. MAX REBO THO.

26. STILL FUNNY.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

27. Also big 2020 mood :(

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

28. Yoda is ... the Ghost of Life Day present I think?

29. Yoda: Connection is important. My brain: "YOU WERE MY BROTHA, ANAKIN!!"

30. Man, they could make so many credits with all those crystals.

31. Actually dying.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

32. OL' SHEEVY PALPATINE.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

33. Please only refer to me as "Jedi Party Master" from now on, thank you.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

34. Lol, Sure-Jan Dot Gif.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

35. ... What the hell is Yoda wearing?