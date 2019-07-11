The 10 most glorious moments from 3Below: Tales of Arcadia Part 1

On Friday, we get to return to the intergalactic adventures of House Tarron, when 3Below: Tales of Arcadia returns to Netflix for Part 2. When we last left Aja, Krel, Varvatos Vex, and the rest of the Arcadia gang in Part 1, they had fought off the devious Zeron Brotherhood as well as a murderous super-bot sent by the usurping General Morando. This time, the General himself may be paying a visit to Earth.

Guillermo del Toro and Rodrigo Blass' spin-off series from Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, finds the royal Aja (Tatiana Maslany) and Krel (Diego Luna) of Akiridion 5 hiding out on Earth within a sentient mothership (Glenn Close). Part 1 contained many crossovers with the world of Trollhunters, but the next season of 3Below is set to continue our new Arcadian adventures into unknown territory.

While we wait to wolf down the entire new season faster than Aja would wolf down a Diablo Maximus Breakfast Burrito, let's go back over some of the most "lively" moments from Part 1. It would be very easy to list the entire season and be done with it, but that's not really fair. Still, some moments from our inaugural ride with the Akiridions (not aliens, they do not like that term) have us shouting "GLORIOUS" at our televisions, much like Varvatos Vex (Nick Offerman) often does.

Let us fly through the best moments that Part 1 of 3Below gave us as our journey began on a floating ball of mud and water... whose inhabitants named it after dirt. Mother's words, not ours. Time to hit it, buckaroo!