WIRE Buzz: Tales of Arcadia: 3Below and Wizards coming; Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country casting; more

There's great news today for fans of the interconnected Tales of Arcadia animated shows produced by Guillermo del Toro. The latest installment focusing on aliens trying to blend into our society, Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, will return for another season on Netflix July 12.

The news broke on twitter, first by actor Charlie Saxton, who plays Toby in both 3Below and Trollhunters. Though Toby is a major character in the latter series, he makes a couple of appearances in 3Below, the story of which is intertwined with the Trollhunters tale.

Guillermo del Toro tweeted as well, confirming that 3Below is returning, but also that the third and final show in the saga will be coming soon as well. Tales of Arcadia: Wizards is set to bring all three shows together, and will mark the return of several characters from Trollhunters who left Arcadia for a very important mission at the end of that series. "3BELOW coming back, in a month!! And then... WIZARDS closes the Arcadia mythology- everybody will be back...," said del Toro.

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below features the voice talents of Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna, Nick Offerman, Glenn Close, Hayley Atwell, and many more. Certain interesting plot points were left dangling at the close of the first season, so fans will naturally be delighted that the series is returning, and returning soon. As Offerman's character would say, "It will be GLORIOUS!"

There's been a major change of casting in Jordan Peele's HBO series Lovecraft Country, which was ordered to series over two years ago.

The Wrap reports that the previously cast Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Widows) has been replaced by Neon Demon actor Abbey Lee.

Abbey Lee (Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering)

Based on a 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, the story involves a young man searching for his father in Jim Crow-era America in the 1950s. Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael K. Williams have already been cast. Lee will replace Debicki in the role of Christina Braithwaite, the daughter of the leader of a secretive group called "Sons of Adam."

Peele is producing the series under his Monkeypaw banner, alongside J.J. Abrams. Misha Green is set as writer and showrunner. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans) will direct as well as executive produce the show.

A new movie from up and coming director Colin Minihan (What Keeps You Alive) has landed a very "It" producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roy Lee has joined the unnamed project as producer, alongside Emile Gladstone. Lee served as producer on It: Chapter One as well as its upcoming sequel, and is also an executive producer on Doctor Sleep.

Very few details about this film are being revealed at the moment, but it is written by Stacey Menear (The Boy). According to THR, the story will involve "a family in a border town where the heroine comes to bury her grandmother and is forced to face her childhood fear."

There's one other detail that is unconfirmed, but is a safe bet: whatever this movie ends up being, it'll likely scare the pants off of us.