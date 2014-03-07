4 haunting new photos from Guillermo del Toro and FX's The Strain

FX's The Strain is one of our most anticipated new shows. From the minds of Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, it's a horrifying new take on vampire lore based on the novel (itself the first part of a trilogy including The Fall and The Night Eternal). FX hopes to capitalize on the books' popularity with a TV take that's coming to the small screen this summer.

The series follows epidemiologist Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) and his team as they're sent to investigate an airplane filled with corpses. It's the first of many bizarre occurrences that introduce the doctors to an ancient strain of vampirism.



Yahoo! TV published four character photos that feature Stoll as Dr. Goodweather, Mia Maestro as Dr. Nora Martinez, Sean Astin as Jim Kent and David Bradley as Professor Abraham Setrakian. We don't know about you, but after last season's Game of Thrones, we're still having a hard time trusting Bradley in any role. Check out the new photos below.



The Strain premieres in July on FX.



(via Yahoo! TV)