4 year-old fan gets his final wish: A Star Wars funeral

Family and friends recently came together to celebrate the life of Jack Robinson. His name may not sound familiar, but after reading this story, it will be hard to forget. Robinson was a 4-year-old boy who suffered from an inoperable brain tumor. His courage and infectious positivity caught the attention of many, including former Doctor Matt Smith.

Robinson was aware of his limited time and made a very special request: He wanted to have a Star Wars-inspired funeral. Last week, his loved ones gathered to say their goodbyes in true sci-fi style. He was laid to rest in a Star Wars coffin inside a horse-drawn carriage, surrounded by stormtroopers.

This was all a part of Robinson's plan. He had a bucket list, and with the help of his parents, he successfully achieved everything he wanted. As we mentioned earlier, one of his wishes was to meet Matt Smith, and he did! He also rode a fire truck for the first time and got to celebrate his birthday early.

See some photos from the service below. Rest in peace, young padawan.

(DailyMail via Cinemablend)



