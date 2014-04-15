Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
starwars-sunset_0.jpg

4 year-old fan gets his final wish: A Star Wars funeral

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Apr 15, 2014

Family and friends recently came together to celebrate the life of Jack Robinson. His name may not sound familiar, but after reading this story, it will be hard to forget. Robinson was a 4-year-old boy who suffered from an inoperable brain tumor. His courage and infectious positivity caught the attention of many, including former Doctor Matt Smith.

Robinson was aware of his limited time and made a very special request: He wanted to have a Star Wars-inspired funeral. Last week, his loved ones gathered to say their goodbyes in true sci-fi style. He was laid to rest in a Star Wars coffin inside a horse-drawn carriage, surrounded by stormtroopers.

This was all a part of Robinson's plan. He had a bucket list, and with the help of his parents, he successfully achieved everything he wanted. As we mentioned earlier, one of his wishes was to meet Matt Smith, and he did! He also rode a fire truck for the first time and got to celebrate his birthday early.

See some photos from the service below. Rest in peace, young padawan.

(DailyMail via Cinemablend)

funeral1.jpg
funeral2.jpg
funeral3.jpg
funeral4.jpg
funeral5.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Star Wars

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: