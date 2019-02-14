40 thoughts we had while watching Love Potion No. 9

Love Potion No. 9, the 1992 film starring Tate Donovan and Sandra Bullock, used to be one of my favorite romcoms. It will probably always be my favorite Sandra Bullock movie (Speed and Miss Congeniality are second and third, respectively).

I loved Love Potion No. 9 because I’m a sucker for magic and romance, especially if the story features a woman coming into her own power. But now that I’m older and re-watch it, I can’t help but cringe at some of the parts I used to laugh at.