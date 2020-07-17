45 thoughts we had while watching Grease

When you think sci-fi and fantasy films, you might not think Grease. But you SHOULD. It contains multiple fantasy sequences all filmed on location in the empty white void inside the van from Under the Skin AND, lest we forget, our hero (I have thoughts on that) and heroine fly away in a car that is not either of theirs, presumably to death sweet death.

It's not merely genre — it's a cacophony of multiple genres that happens to have a sweet soundtrack (and also it has a sequel but said sequel is legitimately too good to effectively Deja View, that's my stance and I will not let it go — FIGHT ME, COWARDS).

Summer lovin' had NOT had us a blast this particular summer of 2020 so we're taking it back to the long-long ago in this special musical edition of Deja View.