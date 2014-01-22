Latest Stories

5 actors in the running to play the new (and hopefully improved) Fantastic Four

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Jan 22, 2014

The script is done, casting is close, and we should be getting a whole lot of Fantastic Four news very, very soon.

Variety is reporting that Simon Kinberg’s rewrite of Josh Trank’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot is complete, and the studio is expected to start the casting process in earnest within the next few weeks. Chronicle alum Michael B. Jordan reportedly has the inside track as Johnny Storm/ The Human Torch, but the rest of the roles are up for grabs.

Oddly enough, we still haven’t heard much about Trank’s take on the Thing. So, that should be interesting. CGI? Actor in a suit? Who knows.

But, for now, here’s who is allegedly on the short list for Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman:

Tag: Fantastic Four
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Josh Trank

