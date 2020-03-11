Debate Club: The 5 best X-Men movie actors

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

In many ways, what gives great ensemble superhero movies their uniqueness are their choices of actors. There was a time when starring in a comic-book film was seen as a step down from Serious Acting.

Now? Well, now, it can burnish your career, even give you major thespian credit. Marvel has perfected that formula over the last decade, but the X-Men movies were on this from the get-go.

With The New Mutants hitting theaters in a few weeks, we take a look today at the best acting performances in X-Men movies, including the two guys who played Magneto.