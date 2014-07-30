Latest Stories

G. Willow Wilson discusses her historical fantasy epic The Bird King
Firefly: The Ghost Machine
First look: Titan Books expands Joss Whedon's universe with two new Firefly releases
Jon Cryer Lex Luthor
Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor blames Superman for his crimes in Supergirl footage
Adam Mason on Black Antenna set
Alice in Chains is making a sci-fi movie, and here are the first two chapters
CelebritiesSDCC-9.png

5 celebrities who walked the floors of San Diego Comic-Con in costume

Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 30, 2014

San Diego Comic-Con isn't just a place to watch snippets of your soon-to-be favorite films and purchase extravagant toys. It's also a place to watch cosplayers at play. And it turns out that some of these cosplayers are … playing at cosplaying. That's because they're celebrities in disguise.

Getting from Point A to Point B is already a slow-going slog at SDCC, even without the burden of celebrity. And if you are a star, imagine how much more time-consuming it would be, getting stopped every five seconds to pose for pics and sign autographs. These celebrities, however, managed it on the sly.

The funny thing about this is that cosplayers tend to get stopped for photo ops. Walking SDCC in a wacky wardrobe may not actually have made their experience quicker -- but it was certainly more fun than not attending at all. 

Check out these five celebrities who walked around San Diego Comic-Con incognito. And maybe, just maybe, you have a picture of them posing for you in costume.

And if you do, let us know!

CelebritiesSDCC-9.png
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark, Game of Thrones) becomes Spider-Man for a day.
CelebritiesSDCC-8.png
Danielle Radcliffe (Harry Potter, Horns) is also Spider-Man. Note the surprised fan in the...
CelebritiesSDCC-2.png
Hilariously, Jack Black (King Kong, Goosebumps) was spotted by TMZ, even though his face was...
CelebritiesSDCC-5.jpg
Peter Jackson, director of The Hobbit, points out a Hobbit backpack.
CelebritiesSDCC-4.jpg
Peter Jackson poses for a fan...of the Evil Jester.
CelebritiesSDCC-3.jpg
Proof of Peter Jackson.
CelebritiesSDCC-11.jpg
Guess who is getting his face hugged?
CelebritiesSDCC-10.jpg
It's Adam Savage (Mythbusters)! And look, he survived the encounter! 
