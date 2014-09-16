5 Companions who were better with their second Doctor (and one who was worse)

Sometimes when you travel with the Doctor, you really do get a second chance at a first impression.

The Doctor's companion acts as a kind of gateway for the audience: They ask the questions that the people watching at home would ask. They are the human touch to the Doctor's sometimes alien nature. But Doctor Who isn't always successful in this goal. Some companions don't quite have that connection with the Doctor we hope they will, and, as a result, the audience can feel alienated from the show they love so much.

Fortunately, there's such a thing as regeneration. Yes, in addition to making it so Doctor Who can persist no matter how many actors leave the titular role, regeneration also affords the opportunity for a lackluster companion relationship to be reborn. Throughout the show's more than 50-year history, there have been several examples of times where the Doctor changing his face did a world of good for the companion he was traveling with.

And there's one who was made so, so much worse.

