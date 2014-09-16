5 Companions who were better with their second Doctor (and one who was worse)

Latest Stories

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Sep 16, 2014

Sometimes when you travel with the Doctor, you really do get a second chance at a first impression.

The Doctor's companion acts as a kind of gateway for the audience: They ask the questions that the people watching at home would ask. They are the human touch to the Doctor's sometimes alien nature. But Doctor Who isn't always successful in this goal. Some companions don't quite have that connection with the Doctor we hope they will, and, as a result, the audience can feel alienated from the show they love so much.

Fortunately, there's such a thing as regeneration. Yes, in addition to making it so Doctor Who can persist no matter how many actors leave the titular role, regeneration also affords the opportunity for a lackluster companion relationship to be reborn. Throughout the show's more than 50-year history, there have been several examples of times where the Doctor changing his face did a world of good for the companion he was traveling with.

And there's one who was made so, so much worse. 

Let's take a look, shall we? Do you agree or disagree with my take on it?  Let us know in the comments.

Main story image courtesy of graphic designer Paul Bourne and Cubicle 7 Entertainment. Check out their excellent tabletop RPG, Doctor Who: Adventures in Time and Space!

companion1.png
Ben JacksonYou can't really blame anyone for Michael Craze not quite finding his true footing until...
companion2.jpg
Sarah Jane SmithElisabeth Sladen was never particularly shy about her feelings towards Jon Pertwee...
companion3.jpg
Nyssa of TrakenThere's probably an argument to be made that all three companions Davison inherited...
companion4.jpg
Perpugilliam "Peri" BrownIt's not that Peri was a bad companion with Peter Davison's Doctor so much...
companion5.jpg
Clara OswaldEven fans of Steven Moffat's writing weren't terribly thrilled when Clara became the...
companion6.jpg
The one who wasn't: Rose TylerControversial statement - Rose Tyler was way better with Christopher...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
