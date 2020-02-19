5 moments we need to see in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7

As we count down the days to the premiere of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7, we can't help but start reflecting on all the loose ends that need tying up and moments of closure we need to experience. Sure, we'll meet the Bad Batch and finally witness the Siege of Mandalore, but what about the less plot-driven, more satisfying moments? The emotional ones we all want, but that no one talks about as much?

And so, with that in mind, we've reflected on five things we want — no, need — to see in The Clone Wars Season 7. A couple of these things would make sense, plot-wise, and are more likely to happen; others are simply emotional moments that would be oh-so-nice to see play out.

Join us in emotional exhaustion, if you will.