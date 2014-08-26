Latest Stories

5 reasons Black Widow should be Marvel's first female-led movie

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Aug 26, 2014

Natasha Romanov first appeared in the Marvel Movie Universe in Iron Man 2 four years ago. And while her characterization there was sometimes criticized, it was clear that Scarlett Johansson had a bright future ahead of her with the House of M.

Since that time, Black Widow has only grown in popularity by starring in The Avengers and Captain America: Winter Soldier, in which she was almost as prominent as the title character. With Age of Ultron due next year, that's four feature films where Black Widow has played a major role. If Johansson's contract is anything like her Avengers co-stars Mark Ruffalo's, Chris Evans' and Chris Hemsworth's (who all signed six-picture deals), that means she's still got two films left to do.

But she's never been the star.

In fact, even though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had at one point said of a Black Widow movie, "We've got various outlines and ideas of where to take that," he's waffled on the subject more than once. Not long after talking outlines, Feige turned all-but-about-face, saying this:

Frankly if we do a Black Widow movie after Age of Ultron, when she’s been central in three or four movies I don’t think we’d get the quote unquote credit for it. People would say ‘She’s already a big giant superhero!’ But if we had a great idea, we’d do it. 

I'd argue that her being a "big giant superhero" is exactly why she should have her own movie.

But it's a lot more than that. And while there are many female Marvel heroes out there who deserve a movie of their own, I can't help but feel like Natasha kind of deserves first dibs. Let's go over the obvious (and sometimes less obvious) reasons why.

Do you think Natasha should be first up to bat when Marvel dives into a female-led film? Let us know in the comments, or tweet at us at @syfywire!

widow1.jpg
The audience already knows who she isLet's face it -- despite the success of a multitude of female-...
widow3.jpg
A treatment from Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman is already out thereNicole...
widow2.jpg
A talented director is already interestedNeil Marshall, who you probably know best for directing...
widow4.jpg
Lucy made a ton of money almost solely because people want ScarJo action moviesRight before Lucy...
widow5.jpg
Black Widow has tons of unexplored backstory to tackleBy the time we meet Natasha Romanov in Iron...
