50 States of Fright: Urban myths come alive in new star-studded trailer for Sam Raimi's Quibi show

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Apr 3, 2020

America is the land of the free and the home of the scares... Director Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man) shines a light on our country's darkest urban legends in a new trailer for Quibi's 50 States of Fright.

The horror anthology employs an all-star ensemble for a collection of frightening tales that trace their roots back to states like Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington.

With fresh episodes dropping each day (Quibi's content clocks in at 10 minutes or less), your spine will be in a constant state (get it? state?) of tingling.

Watch the teaser below:

Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay Garcia, and William B. Davis make up the project's A-list cast.

Raimi serves as an executive producer alongside Gunpowder & Sky, Debbie Liebling, Van Toffler, Tony DiSanto, Cody Zwieg, Barry Barclay, Tommy Coriale and Chris Mangano. Raimi is also credited as director and writer, with the latter title also applying to his brother Ivan Raimi. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (the writing duo behind the first A Quiet Place) and Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) directed episodes as well.

Enjoy some key art and first look images below:

50 States of Fright

Credit: Quibi

50 States of Fright

Credit: Quibi

50 States of Fright

Credit: Quibi

50 States of Fright debuts on Quibi Monday, April 13 — a week after the short-form streaming service goes live this coming Monday (April 6). If you sign up for the app before Thursday, April 30, you'll get free trial for 90 days.

