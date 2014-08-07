6 new Mockingjay character posters give us a glimpse of District 13

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 will be hitting theaters on Nov. 21, 2014, but Lionsgate doesn't want us to go too hungry before the feast. With that in mind, the company has released six character posters, a taste of things to come.

These posters give us glimpse of some familiar faces, plus one new one, Alma Coin. What's most noticeable about them is they're overwhelmingly gray—not just the background, but also the faces of the people. It's as if the movie is telling us in advance that Mockingjay – Part 1 is going to be even bleaker than a world where children are forced to kill each other for entertainment.

As anyone who has read the books (and seen the IMDB page) knows, some important characters are missing. Where's Johanna in-your-face Mason? Where is Gale Katniss'-un-boyfriend Hawthorne? Where's Prim? Where's Buttercup?

Until Buttercup gets his own poster, we're considering this character series incomplete.

(Via ComingSoon)