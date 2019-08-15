6 things from Matt Fraction's iconic Hawkeye comics we want to see in the Disney+ show

Featuring Pizza Dog, the Tracksuit Mafia, Hawkguy, Kate Bishop, and a quiver full of trick arrows, Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye series changed the perceptions of what a big-two superhero book could be when it debuted in 2012. Immediately following the success of the first Avengers movie, the Hawkeye series caught on due to its offering an intimate look at what life was like for Clint Barton outside of his '9 to 5' job with the Avengers.

Spoiler: It’s tough being Clint.

Now, with the rollout of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we'll be getting Hawkeye on Disney+, and it seems likely that Fraction and Aja's Hawkeye run could serve as a huge inspiration given what we know about the series. The upcoming show is rumored to focus on Clint’s time as Ronin, his team-up with Kate Bishop, and their fight against crime. And since the solo Hawkeye series is said to be set during the five-year "Blip" in the MCU, the comic books storyline of a lone, down-on-his-luck, crime-fighting Clint teaching the next generation of Hawkeye how to be a hero seems almost too perfect.

"Pizza is My Business" aka Hawkeye #11 [Credit: Marvel]

In addition to the exceptional storytelling by Fraction, Aja’s art on Hawkeye was inspired. His pacing and creative use of panels offered readers something new amid Marvel’s heavy slate of similar superhero fare. (Around that time, Jonathan Hickman had relaunched the Avengers and sent them into space to battle the universe’s oldest race, the Builders.) Hawkeye was a breath of fresh air when it hit stands. Just like the book's readers, Clint was just a mere mortal human, with messy relationships to navigate, rent to pay, groceries to buy, and more than one neighbor who needed help.

As we wait for the Hawkeye series to debut on Disney+ sometime next year, SYFY WIRE wanted to rewind and examine all of the little things from the Fraction and Aja run on Hawkeye we loved and hope Disney+ writers might consider for the MCU.