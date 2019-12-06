67 thoughts we had while watching Safe Haven

Nicholas Sparks is known for one thing above all else: subtlety. LOL JK, the man has never met a premise, foreshadow, or concept he couldn't slam into your face like a pie to a clown. In Safe Haven, he tackles domestic violence, a topic he handles with grace and dignity (*shakes head no*) and the paranormal (kind of) all set in the background of A Carolina of Some Kind. White people in love meets secret ghosts. Clearly, this is a job for Deja View.

Video of Safe Haven Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Josh Duhamel Movie HD