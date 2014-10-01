Latest Stories

Darwin Human Emotion_1.jpg

7 beloved scientists (and their bizarrely horrific experiments)

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Evan Hoovler
Oct 1, 2014

In a world filled with "evil" occupations -- corporate overlords, dictators, real estate agents, etc. -- scientists are almost universally regarded as the good guys/gals. But that's not entirely true: Even the most beloved scientists would sometimes traipse over to the dark side and fool around. In honor of Blastr's October celebration of horror, the macabre and the generally spooky, we took a look at some of the most hair-raising experiments conducted by well-regarded scientists.

Edison electrocutes an elephant_2.jpg
Thomas EdisonEdison's revolutionary inventions established major new industries, including sound...
Archimedes Death Ray_1.jpg
Archimedes Archimedes is cherished as one of the greatest scientists of all time. But he wasn't all...
Da Vinci Robot Knight_1.jpg
Leonardo Da VinciDuring the 15th century, Italian armies were awful. A good deal of them consisted...
Darwin Human Emotion_2.jpg
Charles Darwin Darwin is known for spending great swaths of time observing animals in the Galapagos...
Isaac Newton_1.jpg
Isaac Newton We didn't pay a lot of attention in history class. Nonetheless, we're fairly certain...
Milgram Experiment_1.jpg
Stanley MilgramMilgram is regarded as one of the most important figures in the field of social...
Tesla Earthquake Machine_1.jpg
Nikola TeslaIf we were to rank mad scientists on a scale of "1 to Tesla," it should come as no...
