7 beloved scientists (and their bizarrely horrific experiments)

In a world filled with "evil" occupations -- corporate overlords, dictators, real estate agents, etc. -- scientists are almost universally regarded as the good guys/gals. But that's not entirely true: Even the most beloved scientists would sometimes traipse over to the dark side and fool around. In honor of Blastr's October celebration of horror, the macabre and the generally spooky, we took a look at some of the most hair-raising experiments conducted by well-regarded scientists.