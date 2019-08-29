7 classic sci-fi influences on the original The Matrix

After 20 years, there's suddenly never been a better time to get into the cyberpunk world of The Matrix. Not only is the original 1999 film enjoying a brief theatrical re-release, but the recent news that a fourth Matrix film from Lana Wachowski is happening, and that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are in it, is all enough to make you wonder if you're not living in simulation and that, really, it is still 1999.

When The Matrix hit theaters in 1999, it was an aesthetically groundbreaking feat, but that doesn't exactly mean the movie was a new science fiction concept. In fact, part of what makes The Matrix so enduring is that it's kind of a potpourri of all kinds of sci-fi. Famously, the Wachowskis required all cast members to read Jean Baudrillard's philosophy text Simulacra and Simulation so that they would get what the movie was all about.

But, other than philosophy and religion, what were the specific sci-fi stories that had a direct or indirect influence on the Wachowskis when they crafted The Matrix in the first place?

Here are 7 classic works of science fiction that helped to create the original program of The Matrix.