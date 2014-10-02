Latest Stories

Leprechaun 4 in Space_0.jpg

7 horror characters who never should have gone to space

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Evan Hoovler
Oct 2, 2014

Space: Where horror franchises go to die. There has never been a single horror sequel set in space that was remotely good. Yet moviemakers repeatedly go to this bone-dry well for a "creative new twist" on an established franchise. We didn't think it was possible for a film to be "so bad it's good, but then it's just bad again," but these seven mythological film characters proved us wrong. WARNING: While these slides are safe for work and mind, all of the clips go to horror movies. We left out videos of gore and nudity, but don't click on the links unless you want a horror movie clip and all its cursing, violence and general mayhem popping up on your computer.

Leprechaun 4 in Space.jpg
LeprechaunThis isn't saying that the Leprechaun films ever took themselves too seriously. But they...
Dracula 3000.jpg
Dracula A salvage ship finds a missing transporter vessel in Dracula 3000. Oddly, enough, this ship...
Godzilla vs Spacegodzilla.jpg
GodzillaWhat's better than Godzilla? If you said "SpaceGodzilla," you really haven't grasped the...
Hellraiser Bloodline.jpg
PinheadHellraiser is one of the most innovative horror films of all time. Its sequels were not,...
Critters 4.jpg
Critters The eponymous monsters of this film series originate from space. They hijack a ship and...
Jason X.jpg
JasonFrom his humble beginnings at Camp Crystal Lake with his slightly overbearing mother, Jason...
Last Days on Mars.jpg
ZombiesLet's be clear: Last Days on Mars is actually a good movie. If you watch one film from this...
