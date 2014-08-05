Latest Stories

Burst_0.jpg

7 signals from space that could turn out to be aliens

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Evan Hoovler
Aug 5, 2014

We want aliens to exist. The problem is, most of the places that they could exist are so far away that it would likely take thousands of years to contact them. If we received a radio broadcast from an alien civilization 10,000 light-years away, that means the aliens would have discovered radio broadcasts at least 10,000 years ago. On the heels of this sobering realization, we present seven mysterious signals that might actually be aliens trying to contact us:

Burst of radio waves picked up by telescope.jpg
Burst of radio waves picked up by telescopeJust this month, scientists in Puerto Rico were...
Gliese 581g.jpg
Alien signal from distant planetJust 20 light years from Earth, a planet has been discovered that...
Lorimer Bursts.jpg
Lorimer BurstsWhile analyzing telescope data, Dr. D. R. Lorimer discovered a weird burst of radio...
Space Explosion.jpg
Space explosionsBetween February 2011 and January 2012, scientists working with the Parkes radio...
Space Roar.jpg
Space roar"In space, no one can hear you scream," is an apt description for just how silent most of...
Wow signal.jpg
The Wow! signalScientists, by nature, are usually even tempered and slow to be impressed. That's...
X ray signal.jpg
Weird X-ray signal emitting from foreign galaxyWhile studying a deep-space cluster of galaxy's,...
