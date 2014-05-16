7 touching tribute artworks say farewell to visionary artist H.R.Giger

H.R. Giger passed away on Monday after a stairway fall in his museum in Gruyeres, Switzerland. All week, there's been an outpouring of remembrances, sentiments and musings on the life and art of this dark artistic genius and the nightmarish forms he conjured into reality. This somber collection of simple tribute drawings, sketches and paintings punctuate the loss in a multitude of ways. Light a black candle and have a look.

