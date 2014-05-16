Latest Stories

tumblr_n5jc6jc3TU1qg8i80o1_1280_0.jpg

7 touching tribute artworks say farewell to visionary artist H.R.Giger

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 16, 2014

H.R. Giger passed away on Monday after a stairway fall in his museum in Gruyeres, Switzerland.  All week, there's been an outpouring of remembrances, sentiments and musings on the life and art of this dark artistic genius and the nightmarish forms he conjured into reality.   This somber collection of simple tribute drawings, sketches and paintings punctuate the loss in a multitude of ways.   Light a black candle and have a look.

(Via Geek Tyrant)

tumblr_n5jc6jc3TU1qg8i80o1_1280.jpg
Javi Recio
HR_GIGER_01_Nathan Anderson.jpg
Nathan Anderson
a1.jpg
@killurgod13
a3.jpg
Johnny Nguyen
a2.jpg
Unknown
static.squarespace_5.jpg
@howlamusic
HR_GIGER_07_johnnybreauxtattoo (1).jpg
Johnny Breaux
