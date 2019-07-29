7 ways Star Trek: Picard could bring Data back to life

Brent Spiner's return as Data in Star Trek: Picard was an SDCC surprise no one saw coming, mostly because (2002 spoiler alert!) Data died in the film Star Trek: Nemesis. And while being dead on Star Trek has never been a huge impediment, and in fact, for many characters — from Spock to Dr. Culber — coming back from the dead is a sci-fi rite of passage, resurrecting Data is a bit more tricky.

Even though he is a constructed android, Trek canon has made a big deal out of the idea that Data was fairly unique. In the TNG episode "A Measure of a Man," one guy in Starfleet wanted to mass-produce more versions of Data but was stopped because it would violate Data's basic rights as a person. Data isn't a one-of-a-kind android, but instead a three-of-a-kind android. Called "Soong-type androids" (named for Data's creator, Dr. Noonien Soong, and also all played by Brent Spiner), these three bots are: Data, his evil brother Lore, and the prototype model B-4. By the end of Nemesis, in the year 2379, the only one of these androids still "alive" functioning is B-4. (Data also had an android daughter named Lal and an android mother named Juliana, but they both died, in the episodes "The Offspring" and "Inheritance," respectively.)

Picard is set in 2399, 20 years after Data's death in Nemesis, and according to Picard's voiceover in the trailer, Data is still dead. Speaking after Comic-Con, Brent Spiner clarified that the android parts we see in the drawer in the trailer are pieces of Data's duplicate B-4, but that Spiner is playing Data specifically on the series. "[Data] isn’t in every episode," Spiner said. "He makes some appearances. But he is in the show in other ways."

So what does that mean? Data wasn't just deactivated in Nemesis, he was blown up along with an entire spaceship in order to save Captain Picard. What are the "other ways" Data can come back in Star Trek: Picard? Here are seven plausible theories, all based on the kinds of things Star Trek has done before, or things the show might do based on evidence in the trailer.