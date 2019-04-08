8 Game of Thrones characters who are missing ahead of Season 8

Game of Thrones is not lacking for characters. Even though the series has such a high body count that there are scores of characters who died well before the upcoming eighth and final season (shout-out to Ser Waymar Royce, the very first character to die on the show), there are still dozens of characters who will play a part in the battle between the living and the Night King's undead forces.

However, there are also some characters who are seemingly missing from the series despite not having died. These characters all were fairly important when they were first introduced, only to seemingly drop off the face of Planetos.

It's possible that they will reappear in Season 8, but that's hardly a given. More importantly, it's not necessary. With only six episodes to wrap everything up, do we really want Game of Thrones to come to a halt just so it can explain what happened to that character who appeared three times back in Season 2? No, we'd rather spend time with Arya and Tyrion and all our favorite characters, not waste limited airtime on the C-tier characters.

Still, blog posts aren't constrained by a six-episode season or the need for a logical, satisfying narrative, so let's just remember some of these forgotten faces before Season 8 begins.