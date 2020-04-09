8 feel-good graphic novels that promise us a better tomorrow

While graphic novels are mostly known for their grimdark plots and dystopian nightmares, there are an equal number of titles out there that cast a particularly sunny outlook on life and humanity — and such positive vibes might be just what readers need during these scary times. Here are eight optimistic offerings to lessen the quarantine boredom and deliver worlds of wonder.

This list includes soaring tales of the Big Blue Boy Scout in All-Star Superman and the whimsical antics of Jeff Smith's Bone, as well as friendships born one perfect autumn in Pumpkin Heads and Moebius' eager interstellar investigators of The World of Edena. We promise escapism for all to temporarily wash away the woe.