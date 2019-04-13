8 Hellboy fan films, ranked

If it's getting a bit hot in your room right now, blame it on the residual flames emanating from the fiery waves of critics and reviewers torching the new Hellboy feature film opening today and directed by Neil Marshall.

While some fans seem to be excited to watch Stranger Things' David Harbour inhabit the iconic horned demon costume, others are still miffed that Ron Perlman and Guillermo del Toro didn't return for the third outing. Wherever you fall in the debate, there's no doubt that the Mignolaverse is being given a rowdy treatment with plenty of guts and gore splattered across the big screen.

To prime you to go witness Big Red's insane R-rated action, SYFY WIRE is aiming its ever-watchful eyes at the flourishing world of amateur fan films. Here in the creative realm of unauthorized, no-budget tribute shorts inspired by Mike Mignola's Hellboy, we might discover the core magic that makes this fantasy horror property so beloved.

Ignite these nine Hellboy fan films below and tell us which ones light your fire!